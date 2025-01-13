Emilia Fox's ambitious home transformation features sweet tribute to daughter

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox adores her dreamy West London home and loves nothing more than spending time in her humble garden. The actress transformed the outdoor space totally when she moved in, and even added a sweet tribute to her daughter. Read on to find out more…

Look inside Emilia's home

Speaking to Oxford Mail, Emilia explained she "started from scratch" with her garden to make it fully her own. "I also wanted there to be a lot of roses because when I moved in, I was having my little girl, who is called Rose," she also revealed. Rose is also Emilia's middle name!



"When I first moved in, the garden was full of rocks and stones and lots of odd protruding wood, but it had a lovely, huge bay tree and I’d always dreamed of having my own proper English country cottage garden. I've always found cottage gardens very romantic and I'm probably a bit of an old romantic. So, we took the whole thing out and started from scratch. It's the most rewarding thing I've ever done."



Emilia has shown glimpses of her property on Instagram, including her prized plants, gorgeous outdoor dining space and jaw-dropping kitchen. Just look at this incredible tablescape for a dinner party she was hosting!



Posing in her loungewear, the star revealed her mammoth cooking area with trendy herringbone floors, dark cabinets and a silver Range cooker. In the middle of the room, there is a statement marble island and Emilia has given the room life with gorgeous green plants.



Plants are the actress' passion and she's often sharing pictures of herself out in the garden tending to them. As with many Victorian properties in London, the garden is a modest size, but Emilia is sure to keep it picture-perfect.



The Dr. Nikki Alexander star lives with her partner Jonathan Stadlen and she shares daughter Rose with ex Jeremy Gilley.

Sundays spent on the water

Opening up about her home life in an interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed she likes to spend her Sunday afternoons rowing on the river with Rose and Jonathan before helping her daughter with her homework. "Jonathan has a boat, so we might go rowing on the Thames with Rose and all the dogs," she said. "If my parents are in town it’s a good time to see them. Sunday afternoons are often about Rose’s homework, but I do feel like a nag."