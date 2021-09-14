Silent Witness star Emilia Fox's family: all you need to know The actress comes from a family of actors

Silent Witness is back for its 24th series and fans are gripped as ever. The popular BBC One show, which has been running for over twenty years, has seen some cast members come and go over the years, but fan-favourite Emilia Fox has been a solid pillar on the programme since 2004.

Although Emilia is probably best-known for her role as Dr. Alexander, those that are new to the BBC drama may recognise the 45-year-old from other roles.

Emilia has appeared in the BBC adaption of Pride and Prejudice, Sky One drama Delicious alongside Dawn French and, more recently, as Valerie Profumo in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. And it seems the actress comes from a family of Thesps, and you may recognise some of them. Here's all you need to know about Emilia's family!

Emilia Fox's Parents

Emilia was born in London to parents Joanna David and Edward Fox. Her parents are both in the showbiz world, so it's no wonder that Emilia caught the acting bug. Emilia's mother has appeared in many TV shows over the years including the 1971 BBC adaption of Pride and Prejudice, War and Peace and Ballet Shoes.

Emilia and her actor dad, Edward, in 2010

More recently, Joanna has appeared in television favourites such as Midsomer Murders, The Darling Buds of May and Death in Paradise. Emilia's father, Edward Fox, is an actor and is the son of Robin Fox who worked as a theatrical agent.

Edward has appeared in many stage, film and television productions. His film work includes the 1982 epic Ghandi, The Go-Between, and A Bridge Too Far, and for the latter two titles, Edward was presented with the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. More recently, Edward appeared in the BBC drama series Taboo in 2017.

Emilia Fox's Siblings

Emilia is one of two children by Edward and Joanna. Her younger brother, Freddie, is an actor and starred as the convicted murder Jeremy Bamber in ITV drama White House Farm last year. One of Freddie's breakout roles was in the BBC Boy George biopic, Worried About the Boy, in which he played 80s pop star Marilyn. More recently he has also appeared in Channel 4 series Cucumber and Watership Down, before going on to star in White House Farm and The Pursuit of Love.

Emilia with younger brother Freddie

Emilia Fox's extended family

As well as having a talented mum, dad and brother, Emilia's extended family are also in the business of acting. Her uncles on her father's side are both actors and film producers, (James and Robert respectively).

Her cousin on her father's side is Laurence Fox, actor best known for his role as DS James Hathaway in ITV drama Lewis, a role he undertook for almost ten years. Laurence is also the ex-husband of singer Billie Piper. The couple have two children together and were married for over eight years before separating in 2016.

Emilia's cousin is actor Laurence Fox

Emilia's other cousins, Jack and Lydia (siblings of Laurence), are also actors. Jack has appeared as Ralph in Fresh Meat, alongside Jack Whitehall, and ITV's Mr Selfridge.

More recently, he starred in Riviera and as Sir Edward Denham in Sanditon. Jack's older sister, Lydia, also known as Lydia Ayoade, is an actress that has appeared in Holby City, The IT Crowd and even had a role in the critically acclaimed film The Souvenir. Lydia is married to the director and comedian Richard Ayoade and the couple have three children together.

Laurence, Emilia, Freddie and Jack Fox in 2016

Emilia Fox's love life

Emilia was previously married to actor Jared Harris. Jared is best known for his roles in cult American drama Mad Men, Netflix's The Crown, in which he played King George VI and the HBO miniseries Chernobyl as Valery Legasov.

Emilia was married to Chernobyl actor Jared Harris for five years

The couple married in 2005 but separated three years later, before getting divorced in 2010. Prior to her marriage with Jared, Emilia was engaged to stand-up comedian Vic Reeves.

After her divorce, Emilia started dating actor Jeremy Gilley, with whom she has a daughter. More recently, she's revealed in a new relationship, telling the Times earlier this month: "I am with someone and I am very happy and that's a really lovely thing to be able to say." However, the actress kept her new partner's identity private.

Silent Witness continues on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One.

