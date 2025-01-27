Emilia Fox's arty living room at private home with boyfriend

Emilia Fox is one classy lady so it's only natural that the Silent Witness actress has a home to reflect this.

The star, who has been a regular on the BBC crime drama series since 2004, resides in a beautiful, terraced townhouse in trendy west London with her daughter, Rose, 14, and partner Jonathan Stadlen.

Emilia, 50, has occasionally shared some pictures of her lovely home on her social media, including her arty living room full of fabulous prints, bold colours and shabby-chic touches.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Emilia Fox

Emilia Fox's rarely-seen living room looks so cosy

In one photo shared on her official Instagram account, Emilia and Jonathan look totally loved-up while posing in their lounge at home.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, were standing in the centre of the room while Jonathan gazes lovingly at Emilia. The room has gorgeous wooden flooring with many stand-out features.

A sofa nestled behind them is covered in a red and chequered-pattern throw with plenty of fluffy velvet cushions adding style and an extra layer of comfort.

Emilia has brought plenty of personality to the room thanks to the large, arty prints on the wall, as well as pops of colour from more textiles, lamps and ornaments on a sideboard.

© Instagram Emilia and Jonathan have been together since 2021

The stylish living room also has a vintage feel thanks to the rustic furniture and a small wooden chair placed next to the sofa.

Another photo taken at Christmas time shows the actress looking stunning in a denim dress while posing in front of a gorgeously decorated tree.

© Instagram Emilia Fox in her living room at West London home

From this angle, we can see that the living room is also flooded with daylight thanks to the large window behind the sofa. Outside we can see plenty of foliage, so it looks as if the lounge area leads out to the back garden and terrace area.

Keeping with the festive theme, Emilia had placed festive cushions on the sofa, too.

Emilia Fox's rare comments on personal life

While Emilia does often share loved-up photos of her and Jonathan enjoying days and evenings out, she rarely discusses the more private details of her romance.

However, in December, the Silent Witness actress took to social media to correct a media report regarding her and Jonathan's marital status.

© @emiliarosefox/Instagram Emilia with Jonathan Stadlen

Emilia was keen to set the record straight after an interview in which she said that Jonathan "proposes every day".

"I actually do think it is worth clarifying what I have said in every interview when asked about our relationship and whether we are married, or not," she said in part.

"I am mortified therefore to see that my words and sentiments have been manipulated negatively by certain daily media.

"Out of pure, kind, thoughtful, romantic, generous love (all qualities @jonathanstadlen possesses in abundance) - Jonathan asks me every day to marry him (in the kitchen, or the garden, or wherever we might happen to be in an everyday context) - and out of love, every day, I say YES.

"But we are not officially married, because we want to choose to be married to each other every day. We wear a ring as a sign of our love and commitment to each other."