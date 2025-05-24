Jenna Bush Hager in disbelief as co-host reveals marriage woes on Today: 'Are you kidding me?'

Jenna Bush Hager was almost lost for words when her guest co-host aired her marriage woes on Today with Jenna & Friends.

On Friday, the TV star was joined by guest co-host Savannah Guthrie, who surprised Jenna when she and her husband, Mike Feldman, participated in the show's relationship court segment.

After Jenna, Savannah, and dating expert Devyn Simone listened to the issues of one couple, a clip played revealing Savannah as the next in line for relationship help.

"The case of the dishwashing debacle," a voiceover said. "Savannah and Mike have been together for over a decade, and their love language? Home-cooked meals. But their post-dinner predicament over soaking pots and pans is putting a lid on their kitchen harmony."

Jenna was visibly shocked by the turn of events and shouted, "Are you kidding me?" as Savannah took her place behind a podium.

Surprising Jenna even more, Savannah invited her husband onto the stage to "settle" their disagreement over leaving dirty dishes to soak "once and for all".

As Mike joined Savannah, Jenna quipped: "Mike, I cannot believe that you would come here and litigate in Jenna & Friends relationship court, that takes a lot of strength."

© Instagram Savannah and Mike argue over leaving dirty dishes to soak

Savannah proceeded to explain her side of their disagreement, telling Jenna and Devyn: "Here's the thing, Mike likes to cook, he loves to make a chilli on football days.

"Gets the kitchen all messy and he does try to clean it, but what does he do with that chilli pot? I'll tell you what he does, he puts it 'to soak'.

"What does that mean? It's going to sit there, hours, possibly days, unless I come in and intervene. Dishes don't need to soak, sweetie; they need to scrub."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna was left stunned by Mike's appearance on the show

In his rebuttal, Mike said: "Yes, it's true. One of the many things I love about my wife is she likes to get it done yesterday.

"She wants to get it done right away, but some things, particularly sticky things, take a little time; they take a two-step method. I like to soak the pots and pans and come back later to make sure they're truly clean."

Savannah admitted she doesn't mind a "10 or 15 minute soak" but said that she knows Mike thinks "someone else will come along and clean it up".

© Getty Images Savannah and Mike have been together over 10 years

When Jenna asked Mike if he's "secretly happy" when Savannah "swoops in", he surprised them all by saying he was actually "disappointed".

"Cleanliness is next to godliness, and the health and safety of my family is very important," he attempted to reply with a straight face.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah won her argument with Mike

"I really want to get in there and make sure something is cleaned up, and sometimes that takes a little longer," he added.

Sadly, for Mike, the 'court' didn't rule in his favor and sided with Savannah, much to her delight, but Mike didn't appear to take it to heart.

Seemingly pleased with the outcome, Jenna said: "This relationship court hits close to home; all I can say is you both are two of my favorites, and thanks for putting it to the test here."