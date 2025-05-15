TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager 'audition' for alternative NBC show as co-hosts react

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager showed their best dance moves in front of the America's Got Talent judges and host, and their performance was posted on social media by the TODAY show.

The clip's overlaid text read: "Jenna and Savannah audition for America's Got Talent."

The duo took center stage in front of Mel B, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Craig Melvin.

The pair wore hot pink sweatsuit sets with the hilarious statement "The Hot Flashes," on their tops. The background charmingly featured a sign that read "TODAY's got talent."

The blonde bombshells showed off their skills over the addictive song "It Takes Two" by DJ EZ Rock and Rob Base.

As they hilariously hit a few beats and missed others, the pair were all smiles during the energetic moment, as they sang along.

Craig let out a huge laugh, as Howie and Mel B bumped to the beat from their chairs. Surprised, Howie let out a "wow."

Terry enthusiastically hyped the TV broadcasters up by yelling: "Go, go, go, go."

Without hesitation, Terry joined in on the action and showed some of his go-to moves alongside Jenna and Savannah.

The TV stars' concluding pose featured the two leaning on each other, back-to-back, as Jenna crossed her arms with a smile, and Savannah extended her arms.

Terry yelled out: "Where's my buzzer? Where's my golden buzzer," as Jenna gave him a high five.

Jenna asked the judges: "Don't we look like mall walkers," and Savannah continued: "We're gonna go walk the Secaucus mall right after this."

The video's overlaid text humorously read: "Alright, go to commercial," with the laughing emoji.

The post's comedic caption read: "It's giving golden buzzer," with another laughing emoji. The TODAY show included the duo's very own tag, "The Hot Flashes."

After what seemed like an express Zumba session, the two caught their breath in another clip.

In the follow-up video, Jenna leaned on a chair for support and she stated: "Wow that was a workout. We got our steps in."

Savannah shared: "My Aura ring just exploded," and Jenna added: "Me too," and the videographer is heard laughing.

But the dancing didn't end there. In fact, the TV hosts went for a second round and Savannah expressed: "I can't stop," and the videographer added: "All day!"

Savannah walked out of the frame and yelled: "Let's go walk to the mall," as Jenna happily joined her and stated: "Bye! We're going shopping."