Netflix’s ‘gritty’ and ‘sexy’ crime drama proves that Theo James should be the next James Bond

Theo James is no stranger to fan attention, but his recent role in Netflix’s The Gentlemen has reignited calls for the 40-year-old actor to take on one of the most iconic roles in cinema history – James Bond.

The British actor, who leads the stylish crime drama series from Guy Ritchie, has drawn praise for his charisma, screen presence and action chops. And while he’s previously ruled himself out of the running, many viewers believe he has all the makings of 007.

The Gentlemen's success puts Theo back in the spotlight

The Gentlemen has proven to be one of Netflix’s standout original dramas. Based on Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film, the series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo), a reluctant aristocrat who finds himself pulled into his late father’s criminal empire – a cannabis farm run beneath the family estate.

The show was a huge hit for the platform and has already been confirmed for a second season. Ray Winstone, who plays incarcerated crime boss Bobby Glass, recently revealed that production is already underway.

Theo’s Bond potential

Theo’s turn as Eddie, a reluctant but composed leader, has led fans to suggest he would be a natural fit for the role of 007. His ability to mix grit, humour and sex appeal has drawn comparisons to Daniel Craig’s Bond, while his understated style has earned admiration from new audiences.

However, Theo has played down the rumours. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "Everyone’s interested in [playing Bond] because it’s a big part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn’t be me."

He added: "I do think there are better people for that job. And, honestly, it would be terrifying… You’re opening Pandora’s box."

Netflix role proves his range

Despite distancing himself from the Bond rumours, Theo’s career is only gaining momentum. He recently starred in the horror thriller The Monkey – a Stephen King adaptation directed by Osgood Perkins and produced by Saw creator James Wan.

In the film, Theo plays twin brothers caught up in a supernatural mystery after discovering a toy monkey that triggers a series of gruesome deaths. The teaser trailer – which shows Theo covered in blood – has already caused a stir online.

Fans have praised the star’s ability to jump between genres. On social media, one viewer said: "Is no one talking about Theo James as the next Bond and Gaia Weiss as the Bond girl? They’re amazing in The Gentlemen."

Another viewer posted the following on X (formerly Twitter): "Theo James from The Gentlemen should be the next Bond."

A third fan wrote: "If they were smart, Theo James would be the next Bond."

A fourth fan stated: "Theo James is the obvious correct choice. He’s the right age. He’s British (weird I have to qualify that). And he proved he has the acting chops and ability to do classic sophisticated, and stoic yet charming personality of Bond."

Vinnie Jones rules himself out

While the debate over Bond’s next actor continues, Theo’s The Gentlemen co-star Vinnie Jones, 59, has firmly ruled himself out.

"I can’t do it," he told Metro. "I can’t [expletive] tie a tie or a dickie bow… I’d have to get one of those stick-on ones."

However, he did express interest in playing a Bond villain, adding: "I think I’d be a good James Bond villain."

The Bond contenders

Theo is not the only name being linked to the role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains a frontrunner, though reports of a confirmed offer have been denied. Others rumoured include Henry Cavill, James Norton and Damson Idris.

Theo's growing slate of projects, however, might keep him too busy to the iconic British secret agent. He’s also attached to Fuze, an action thriller co-starring Taylor-Johnson and Avatar’s Sam Worthington.

What’s next for Theo?

With The Gentlemen returning and The Monkey having been released in early 2025, Theo’s profile is only rising. His performance in The White Lotus season two also impressed audiences, showing his versatility in both drama and dark comedy.

He’s already had a long career, from Downton Abbey to The Time Traveller’s Wife, but 2025 could be his biggest year yet.

And while he may never don the tuxedo, Theo James is undoubtedly one of British television’s most compelling leading men right now.