Netflix confirms major update for crime drama hit fans can't stop talking about

Netflix has renewed its hit political thriller The Diplomat for a fourth season, ahead of the release of its third.

The news comes as a surprise, with season three of the Keri Russell-led series not expected until late 2025.

The streaming giant made the announcement earlier this week, confirming the next chapter in Kate Wyler’s story is already in development.

The series follows Kate, the US ambassador to the UK, as she navigates the demands of diplomacy while dealing with her troubled marriage to fellow political operative Hal, played by Rufus Sewell.

A double dose of drama on the way

© Netflix Keri Russell in The Diplomat on Netflix

The Diplomat first landed in 2023 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most talked-about series.

Praised for its sharp writing, tense plotlines and standout performances, the show was hailed as one of the best dramas of the decade.

Season two continued the momentum, ending on a dramatic cliffhanger that left viewers demanding answers.

Now, with season three still in post-production, fans are already looking ahead to season four.

Showrunner Debora Cahn hinted at even bigger twists to come: “Season three flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.”

New cast shake-ups

© Netflix Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat on Netflix

Bradley Whitford, 64, joins the cast in season three as Todd Penn, the husband of President Grace Penn, played by Oscar winner Allison Janney.

Speaking to Tudum, executive producer Janice Williams said: “Bradley was the perfect addition to what is already a dream cast.”

Plot details are still under wraps, but viewers can expect the usual mix of high-stakes diplomacy, personal fallout and political manoeuvring.

Fan reaction

© Netflix The Diplomat is getting two more seasons

Following the announcement, fans of the show have taken to social media to celebrate.

One posted on X (formerly Twitter): “YES! The Diplomat is back for another season. One of the best series on Netflix hands down.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell have such incredible chemistry. I’m so happy we’re getting even more of them.”

The series holds an impressive audience score across multiple platforms, with particular praise for its fast-paced storytelling and contemporary relevance.

Google reviewers were equally full of praise, with one writing: “Gripping from start to finish. A smart, intense and rewarding watch.”

Another added: “Brilliant cast, brilliant writing, and it keeps you thinking. It’s not just another political drama – it’s far more layered.”

What we know so far

© Netflix The Diplomat is getting two more seasons on Netflix

There is no confirmed air date for season three, but it’s expected to arrive in late 2025.

Season four is unlikely to land before 2026 or early 2027, depending on production schedules.

The first two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

While Netflix has remained tight-lipped on further plot developments, the early renewal suggests confidence in the series’ ongoing popularity.

This kind of early renewal is rare and indicates the show’s strong performance with both viewers and critics.

The Diplomat is available to stream now on Netflix. Seasons three and four are in development.