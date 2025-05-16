Netflix fans can't stop watching 'totally bonkers' new series

Netflix subscribers have discovered a new favourite series, and many viewers say they simply can't stop watching. The Mexican comedy-drama Snakes and Ladders is rapidly gaining popularity, with fans describing it as "totally bonkers" and "insane".

The quirky show, hidden among Netflix’s vast catalogue, has captured the attention of fans thanks to its absurd situations and unusual storyline. Episodes rarely exceed 40 minutes, making it perfect for weekend binge-watching.

What is Snakes and Ladders about?

© Netflix Snakes and Ladders is a hit on Netflix

The series stars Mexican actress Cecilia Suárez as Dora, an ambitious teacher whose life is dramatically altered after becoming involved in a conflict between two students at a prestigious school.

The official Netflix synopsis describes it as: "In a renowned school, a teacher becomes involved in a dispute between two students. What appears to be just another incident will change the protagonist's entire life in a story about ambition, power, and glory."

Netflix also hints at darker elements in the series, adding: "A school principal with a double life. A teacher with a dark secret. A student with a hidden talent. And a murder that will change everything."

Fans call it 'bonkers but brilliant'

© Netflix Cecelia Suárez in Netflix's Snakes and Ladders

Viewers have rushed to praise Snakes and Ladders online, with many expressing their surprise at how quickly they became hooked on the "strangely addictive" show.

Entertainment blog K-Waves and Beyond praised the new drama, writing: "The moment I started watching the first episode of Netflix's Snakes and Ladders, I knew it was something bonkers and insane. It's not your run-of-the-mill school drama or mystery series, it has this uneven kind of dramatic thing going for it."

The reviewer added: "Initially, I wasn't sure if I was prepared, but before I knew it, the weirdness was thoroughly worth it."

Decider also recommended the show, particularly highlighting Cecilia's impressive performance as Dora. They commented: "We're also here to watch Suárez, whose constrained and brittle performance as Dora is in stark contrast to her emotional role in the recent series The Gardener. She's so good as Dora, we completely forgot she was in another show not long ago."

Critics divided, but Cecilia Suárez praised

© Netflix Fans cannot stop watching Snakes and Ladders on Netflix

Leisure Byte described Snakes and Ladders as sharp and provocative: "It captivates the audience right from the start. Easy to watch and addictive despite some cringe-worthy scenes. You’ll likely finish it within a day."

However, not all critics were convinced. DM Talkies said the show might not be for everyone, noting: "This satirical Mexican dark comedy gets lost occasionally in multiple subplots. While complexity can be good, it sometimes drags the show down, making it almost boring in some bits and too ridiculous in others."

Despite mixed reviews, Cecilia Suárez earned universal praise. DM Talkies added: "Cecilia Suárez is an incredible actress. After seeing her in Snakes and Ladders, I'm keen to explore more of her work."

A hidden gem for Netflix viewers?

© Netflix Snakes and Ladders is being streamed by a lot of people on Netflix

Snakes and Ladders is quickly becoming a talking point on social media as more Netflix fans discover the unusual series. Its offbeat charm and compelling lead performance mean it's likely to feature on binge-watch lists for weeks to come.

Given its growing popularity, it's worth giving Snakes and Ladders a try—even if only to find out why viewers are calling it "completely bonkers".

Snakes and Ladders is available to stream now on Netflix.