Call the Midwife star 'doesn't have long to live' in worrying health update

Harry Potter and Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes has shared a worrying update on her health, admitting that she doesn't think that she has "long to live".

Speaking to The Times about her health issues, the 84-year-old explained: "When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing.

"It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough." Speaking on Loose Women, she added: "One day I will need carers. I want to be comfortable and I want them to be properly paid for. It is really because I want to make money though, and they pay me to do it."

Back in 2023, the beloved actress underwent a procedure to replace her aortic valve, and has opened up about her struggle with spinal stenosis, arthritis, and rheumatism. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Miriam explained: "I've got a cow's heart now. Well, not the whole heart. I've had an aortic valve replaced by a cow's aortic valve.

© BBC Miriam Margolyes in Call the Midwife

"I don't know how common it is. I'd never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive."

© Jeff Spicer Miriam Margolyes opened up about her health

She added to Closer magazine: "I can't walk very well, and I'm registered disabled. I use all kinds of assistance. I've got two sticks and a walker, and they're such a bore, but I've just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun. I'm often in pain... bodily conditions make life difficult, so it's unlikely I will do it again," she shared with Metro.co.uk.

"But I love connecting with an audience, and I love sharing my knowledge and love of Dickens."

© Facebook Miriam Margolyes previously uploaded a selfie from hospital

Miriam discussed her mortality back in 2021 after writing her memoir, explaining: "[A memoir is] the obituary that you write yourself. I am feeling alive at the moment. But when you are old you know you're going to die, and probably quite soon. We, those of us who are old, well, it's the tunnel that there's no light at the end of.

"But I'm certainly not over. And I won't be bullied by death. I do feel a sense of impending doom. I'd be nuts if I didn't. The trick is, not to let it crowd out the joy."