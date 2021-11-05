See throwback snaps of Miriam Margolyes as a young actress We take a look back at the Harry Potter star's successful career

Miriam Margolyes is known for her exuberant personality and wit, and is a much-loved person to have on any chat show thanks to her hilarious array of anecdotes. The star is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday to chat about her new book This Much is True - but how did Miriam get her start on the road to fame?

Check out her earlier roles here, along with some brilliant throwback snaps of the Harry Potter actress in the 1970s...

Miriam was interviewed for BBC plays back in 1972

Miriam starred in a BBC Radio 4 plays Afternoon Theatre - The Bashful Canary and Waggoners Walk back in 1972, and enjoyed a photoshoot for the show! In the black-and-white snaps, the actress is 31-years-old, and has the same curly locks as she does now!

Miriam and Pamela Kabe for play Gertrude Stein and Companion in 1987

While Miriam had her start in theatre, she has had a hugely successful TV and film career, and has appeared in projects including Romeo and Juliet, Call the Midwife and James and the Giant Peach.

The star turned 80s back in May, and previously opened up about growing older to The Guardian. She said: "I know that at 75, death can’t be far away. I think it’s made me busier. I try to pack a little bit too much into each day, because there might not be tomorrow.... Nobody tells you that old age is going to be [expletive]. It’s a kind of conspiracy."

Miriam is currently starring in Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian

She also praised the NHS in the interview, explaining: "As you get older, the NHS has become more important to you – it becomes crucial... I’m terrified about what’s going on. This government has to protect the NHS as its number one priority. We have to insist on that."

