Bond icon Pierce Brosnan's two-word verdict on Tom Hardy

Pierce Brosnan revealed what it was like working with Tom Hardy on Guy Ritchie's new gangster drama, MobLand, which follows two warring London crime families.

Speaking on the red carpet at the London premiere, the James Bond star was asked what it was like filming with the Venom actor, to which he gave a definitive response: "It's brilliant."

The 71-year-old went on to say that he's "such a fan" of Tom's work, adding: "When you're working with someone like Tom, there's presence there and intensity. It's got soul."

His comments come amid speculation that Tom could be the next James Bond. The Havoc actor is one of several actors whose names have been thrown into the mix, including Idris Elba, James Norton, Theo James, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

© Getty Images Could Tom Hardy be the next James Bond?

Pierce previously told the Mail on Sunday that he thought Tom "could be a good Bond".

© Paramount Plus Tom Hardy stars in Guy Ritchie's new gangster drama, MobLand

He said in 2018: "I'd be happy to see him do it. You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it - that’s what makes Bond."

What is MobLand about?

For those yet to tune into the show, it follows the Harrigans, a London crime family in a "kill-or-be-killed" battle with their rivals, the Stevensons, that threatens to "topple empires and ruin lives".

The synopsis continues: "Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Pierce Brosnan stars alongside Helen Mirren and Anson Boon

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

Who stars in MobLand?

Pierce and Tom are joined by an all-star cast in the ten-part drama, including Helen Mirren, Joanne Froggatt and Paddy Considine.

© Paramount The series concludes on Sunday, 1 June

Other cast members include Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Alex Fine, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

MobLand episode release schedule

MobLand is airing weekly on Paramount+. The next episode airs on Sunday, 18 May.

The final episode will be released on Sunday, 1 June 2025.