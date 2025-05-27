Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan breaks silence following criticism of his 'offensive' accent
pierce brosnan in suit and glasses© Getty Images

The actor stars in the new drama MobLand

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan has addressed the criticism he received over his Irish accent in the Paramount+ drama series MobLand. The 007 alum returned to screens back in March as he took on the role of mobster Conrad Harrigan in Guy Ritchie’s new show. 

The series follows the London crime family, the Harrigans, who are in a "kill-or-be-killed" battle with their rivals, the Stevensons, that threatens to "topple empires and ruin lives". The 72-year-old stars alongside the likes of Tom Hardy, Dame Helen Mirren, and Joanne Froggatt.

Tom Hardy standing with Guy Ritchie and Pierce Brosnan© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma
Pierce stars alongside Tom Hardy in Guy Ritchie's new series

Despite being born in Ireland, Pierce's choice of Irish accent was dubbed "offensive" by viewers on social media. However, the actor opened up in a new interview with the Radio Times over the backlash. "My own accent is very soft, Conrad’s accent is a million miles away from me," he shared.

Pierce explained that the inspiration for the accent came from someone suggested by his dialect coach. "I told him that I needed a Kerry accent, so he gave me the name of a man and I googled the guy and that was it," he said.

"It was a Kerry accent and so, I just gave it full tilt."

Helen Mirrem and Pierce Brosnan also star in MobLand© Paramount
Helen Mirrem also stars in MobLand

The star was born in Drogheda, County Louth, and later moved to Navan in County Meath, where he lived for more than a decade. His family eventually relocated to Scotland before settling in London.

During an interview on Today FM, Pierce admitted that he was initially apprehensive about using an accent as his own had "dissipated" over the years. "Last summer I spoke to Guy for the first time about it and having read the five episodes he said not to worry about it," he shared.

"[He said] 'We’ll just do it 15 minutes on the day, clear your mind, we'll sort it out, don’t worry about it.'"

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend "MobLand" New York Premiere at SVA Theater© WireImage
Pierce attended the premiere with his wife

Pierce continued: "Of course, I put the phone down and did worry about it! Five weeks later I was on the set with Tom Hardy and Guy, first day, important dialogue, important information and he just said, 'more Irish, more Irish'."

"My Irish accent has dissipated into the midst of time. It's somewhat Californian and everything. So, I asked myself, 'What kind of accent would he have?' It was Kerry," he added.

Pierce Brosnan stars in MobLand© Paramount
Pierce performed with an Irish accent

However, despite the actor's efforts, viewers were quick to critique his accent on social media. One user wrote: "Pierce Brosnan's accent in #Mobland is utterly ridiculous. #Paramount."

Another fan penned: "#Mobland is excellent…….if you have not watched it get on it now. OK yes Pierce’s fake Irish accent is silly but it’s grand."

