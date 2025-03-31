MobLand viewers saying the same thing about crime drama starring Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan

Guy Ritchie's new gangster drama MobLand premiered on Sunday night and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

Featuring an all-star cast, led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, the series follows the London crime family, the Harrigans, who are in a "kill-or-be-killed" battle with their rivals, the Stevensons, that threatens to "topple empires and ruin lives". Get a glimpse of the action in the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for new gangster drama, MobLand

While the ten-parter has received mixed reviews from critics, the initial response from viewers has been positive, with many "hooked" on the show after the opening episode.

One person wrote on social media: "#MobLand was so good. Looking forward to the rest of the 1st season!!! Great writing. Great actors," while another hailed the drama as a "hit".

© Paramount MobLand follows two warring London crime families

A third viewer penned: "Well the 1st episode of #Mobland was fantastic. Looks like it's going to be a top series in the next 9 weeks," while a fourth wrote: "Just found my new Sunday night addiction. Brilliant first episode! #MobLand."

© Paramount Tom Hardy plays street-smart fixer, Harry Da Souza

Others praised the impressive cast performances, particularly that of Venom star Tom, who plays Harry Da Souza, the "street-smart" fixer for the Harrigan family. One fan wrote: "Tom Hardy is just pure class isn't he? Elite actor," while another added: "First episode of MobLand and it looks like it's gonna be a good one. Tom Hardy was superb."

MobLand synopsis explained

The series, which comes from creator Ronan Bennett and executive producer and director Guy Ritchie, follows two warring London crime families who clash in a "kill-or-be-killed battle" that threatens to destroy lives.

© Paramount Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan lead the impressive cast

The synopsis continues: "Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

What has the critical response been?

So far, MobLand has received mixed reviews from critics. The Guardian and London Evening Standard both gave it three out of five stars, while The Independent and The Telegraph awarded the series two stars.

© Tom Hardy stars in this new MobLand series Viewers praised the opening episode

Meanwhile, the show has a respectable 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

MobLand release schedule

The first episode is available to watch on Paramount Plus. The remaining nine episodes are expected to air weekly on Sundays, with the next episode airing on Sunday, 6 April.

MobLand continues on Paramount Plus on Sundays.