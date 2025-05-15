Tom Hardy faces disappointment amid crime drama's rumoured cancellation

It's bad news for Tom Hardy fans as his new gangster drama, MobLand, is reportedly facing cancellation.

According to The Sun, the future of Guy Ritchie's ten-part Paramount Plus series is hanging in the balance after it received a mixed response from viewers.

The drama follows two warring London crime families in a "kill-or-be-killed" battle that threatens to "topple empires and ruin lives". The show centres around the Irish crime family, the Harrigans, who are at war with their rivals, the Stevensons.

© Paramount Tom Hardy stars in Mobland

Tom stars as Harry Da Souza, the "street-smart" fixer for the Harrigan family, which is headed up by patriarch Conrad Harrigan (played by Pierce Brosnan) and his wife, Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren).

While many viewers praised the series as "brilliant" and "compelling", others weren't convinced by the Irish accents employed by Pierce and Helen.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ The series is reportedly facing cancellation

The show also received mixed reviews from critics, with The Guardian and London Evening Standard awarding three out of five stars, while The Independent and The Telegraph gave the series two stars.

Despite the mixed response, MobLand became the biggest series ever to launch on Paramount Plus from its first day, drawing in 8.8 million viewers in its first seven days.

Tom's hope for future seasons

The report comes just a month after Tom shared his hopes for the show's future, revealing plans for "more seasons".

"The plan is definitely to see more seasons," he told The Hollywood Reporter in April.

© Paramount Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan also star in the gangster drama

"The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe."

The actor added: "There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

What is the plot of MobLand?

For those yet to catch up with the show, it follows two warring crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, who are in a "kill-or-be-killed" battle that threatens to ruin lives.

© Tom Hardy stars in this new MobLand series Tom previously spoke about plans for future seasons

The synopsis continues: "Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount Plus. The next episode airs on Sunday, 18 May. The series finale will be released on Sunday, 1 June 2025.