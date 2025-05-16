Pierce Brosnan turns 72! See inside his family album with wife Keely Shaye and lookalike sons

Pierce Brosnan ushered in his 72nd birthday on Friday and was no doubt surrounded by his stunning wife Keely Shaye and their two sons, Dylan and Paris.

The family split their time between their tropical retreat in Hawaii and their luxurious $100 million beach house in Malibu. The couple purchased the Malibu land back in 2000 and built an almost 13,000-square-foot compound on the property. Pierce and Keely spent 10 years renovating it into their dream haven that they have dubbed 'Orchid House'.

The five-bedroom, 14-bathroom home boasts 117 feet of oceanfront and features a sprawling open deck.

Although they have recently been forced to spend time apart due to the actor's busy work schedule, Pierce and his wife celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary last month. The pair met back in April 1994 at a party in Mexico.

"He [Pierce] was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" Keely told People.

Keely took to Instagram to share a carousel of nostalgic photos with the 007 star to commemorate the special day. The first image captured the couple making their red carpet debut together back in April 1995.

The former model looked sensational in a plunging black dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette with spaghetti straps. The floor-length gown oozed '90s chic, with Keely embracing a minimalist aesthetic. She opted to leave her décolletage bare and accessorized with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings.

The couple welcomed their first son Dylan in 1997 and their second, Paris, in 2001. "My fatherly instincts are purely my own," Pierce told Esquire in 2017.

Dylan graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2020. Pierce's son works as a filmmaker and often credits his father for his loving upbringing. "We have the best parents you could ask for," he told People in 2022.

Meanwhile, Paris graduated from Loyola Marymount University in May 2023 and has pursued a career in art. Pierce's son works with a variety of different mediums but mostly uses paint to play with abstract color patterns and mosaics that allude to some of his father's pieces.

The 24-year-old has openly discussed the dialogue around "nepo babies" in Hollywood. "It's always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," he said during a red carpet interview.

