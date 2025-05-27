Nicola Walker's 'startling' next project from We Live in Time writer sounds incredible

Nicola Walker has some exciting new projects in the pipeline. Not only is she starring in Disney+'s new comedy drama, Alice and Steve, which is currently being filmed, but she's also set to lead the upcoming London production of The Unbelievers – and it sounds unmissable.

The drama is penned by playwright Nick Payne, who wrote the script for the 2024 romantic drama We Live in Time, in which Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starred.

The upcoming production, which makes its debut in October, is billed as a "startling portrait of motherhood, faith, family – and the lengths we go to for those we refuse to forget". Intrigued? Here's all we know.

What is The Unbelievers about?

The new drama, which is directed by multi-award-winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), centres on a teenager who disappears and a mother who will never give up hope.

The synopsis reads: "'I love my son. My son is alive.'

"A teenager disappears. Time fractures. His mother will never give up hope."

It continues: "The Unbelievers is a new play about the moments that shatter our world, and the ones that help us piece it back together."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Nicola Walker will star in an upcoming London theatre show

Who stars in The Unbelievers?

Nicola Walker is set to lead the production, with further casting to be announced.

What have the creatives said?

Director Marianne described the story as an "honest" and rare exploration of motherhood.

She said in a statement: "I am so thrilled to be returning to the Royal Court, where I started my London theatre career – as an Associate Director, under Ian Rickson.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The upcoming production is penned by Nick Payne

"I am even more thrilled to be returning with this honest exploration of motherhood by Nick Payne – something we see quite rarely in my opinion. This continues my long association with designer Bunny Christie and actor Nicola Walker. I cannot wait to get started!"

Meanwhile, writer Nick said: "I love the Royal Court with all my heart. Long live the Royal Court."

The production is designed by Olivier Award-winning set designer, Bunny Christie, who is known for her work on Company and People Places and Things.

When does The Unbelievers debut?

The play will run from October 10 to November 29, 2025 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.