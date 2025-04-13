Jennifer Hudson issues apology on air as her talk show audience reacts with disappointment

The opening of Smash on Broadway proved to be a bittersweet one for Jennifer Hudson, who had a pivotal role in the show's second season and was also one of its producers.

The stage adaptation of one of the early 2010s' most beloved (and campiest) TV shows opened at The Imperial Theatre on Thursday, April 10 and played host to several stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane, Debra Messing, Christian Borle and many other celebrities attended the show's grand opening night.

Where was Jennifer?

However, the EGOT winner, 43, was unable to join them herself, as she was busy filming her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, in Los Angeles instead.

Jennifer shared a clip on her Instagram from the set of her show sending love to the entire team behind Smash, her second Broadway co-production following A Strange Loop in 2022, which won her a Tony and completed her EGOT.

"Anybody used to watch the TV show Smash?" she asked her studio audience, which then erupted into cheers, sharing that the show was finally opening on Broadway and she was excited to be part of the producing team.

"I'm sure you guys have been hearing the buzz," Jennifer continued. "It has a ton of your favorite songs from the show, plus some great surprises that I know you're going to love."

Why couldn't she attend?

"Now as we know, I can't be two places at one time. I gotta be here with y'all, so I'm going to miss opening night tonight, but I hope everyone enjoys the show," she sadly shared, with the audience letting out a disappointed reaction as she apologized for not being there to celebrate.

© Getty Images "Smash" opened on Broadway on April 10

"But we get to send them love from the happy place. I'm sending the cast and the crew so much love. We are there in spirit and cheering you on from the happy place."

The "Spotlight" singer continued to express how "proud" she was of the production, which has received mixed reviews in its first days. "Oh my goodness, and I'm so proud of this production."

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson played the character of Veronica Moore

"I can't wait for y'all to see it. I can't wait to get there," she added, telling her viewers and audience to "make sure y'all check it out." The show's official social media page shared the video with: "Thank you to our fabulous #SmashBway producer @iamjhud for the opening night message of our dreams!"

All things Smash

Smash ran for two seasons on NBC in 2012 and 2013, airing 32 episodes during its run. It centers around the creation of a new Broadway musical called Bombshell, inspired by Marilyn Monroe, among a fictional group of producers, writers and actors in NYC.

© Getty Images Robyn Hurder stars as lead Ivy Lynn playing Marilyn Monroe

Debra and Christian were among the show's leads, which also included Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty and Anjelica Huston. Despite being canceled after just two seasons, it was a relative critical success and is now a cult favorite.

© Getty Images "I'm sending the cast and the crew so much love. We are there in spirit and cheering you on from the happy place."

Throughout its run, it was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards (winning one for Outstanding Choreography), one Golden Globe and a Grammy, and won a Critics' Choice TV Award for Most Exciting New Series.