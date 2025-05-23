Nicola Walker's 'emotional' new 'revenge' series with Midsomer Murders actor sounds like a must-watch

Nicola Walker is set to star in Disney+'s "emotional" new comedy, Alice and Steve, which comes from the award-winning production company behind Baby Reindeer, Clerkenwell Films.

Penned by Sophie Goodhart (Sex Education) and directed by Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats), the "messy and hilariously absurd" six-parter sees The Split actress share the screen with Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows, Flight of The Conchords). The pair play lifelong friends Alice and Steve, whose worlds are turned upside down when the latter begins dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock What is Alice and Steve about? The series, which is currently being filmed in London, is billed as a "sophisticated, will they, won’t they anti-romantic comedy" and follows lifelong besties Alice and Steve, who see their "world implode when middle-aged Steve starts dating Alice's twenty-six-year-old daughter Izzy", played by Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder). The synopsis continues: "Although both are no strangers to chaos and dubious decision-making, their once rock-solid friendship is turned upside down and tested to its limits – threatening their families, futures and everything in between." It concludes: "Will Alice forgive Steve? Will Steve and Izzy make a relationship work? Will Alice and Steve ever be able to be friends again? Amongst all the questions hanging in the balance, one thing is certain; their lives will never be the same again."

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Who stars in Alice and Steve? Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement lead the cast as Alice and Steve, alongside Yali Topol Margalith as Izzy. Joel Fry (Cruella, Our Flag Means Death) also stars in the series as Alice's husband Daniel, while Tyrese Eaton-Dyce (Sherwood, Patterns) plays her son Dom and Olivier-award-winning Marcia Warren (The Crown, Midsomer Murders) plays Alice's mother Val. Rounding out the cast are Eilidh Fisher (Dope Girls, The Power) and Ebony Aboagye.

© BBC / Sister Pictures What has the cast said? Leading star Nicola said she was "thrilled" to be "stepping into the fabulous world of friendship, motherhood, marriage, frantic revenge and fierce love that Sophie Goodhart has created, and to be doing it with Jemaine Clement is completely joyful!" Meanwhile, Jermaine added: "I really relate to Steve – he's classy, stylish and an all-round good guy – except for when he isn't. I'm excited to be working with the wonderful Nicola Walker and seeing how Steve and Alice’s relationship descends into absolute chaos."

What have the creatives said? Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director of Clerkenwell Films, described the lives of Alice and Steve as "chaotic, compelling and hilarious". She added: "Sophie has created two utterly distinctive lead characters who are brilliantly brought to life by the massively talented Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement." Meanwhile, Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted at Disney+, teased the series as a "riotous mix of betrayal and revenge in a world of beautifully messy and flawed characters brilliantly created by Sophie Goodhart". He added: "We're thrilled to be bringing this twisted and hilarious story to Disney+ audiences - masterfully brought to life by British acting legend Nicola Walker, as you've never seen her before, alongside New Zealand's comic royalty, Jemaine Clement." A release date has yet to be announced.