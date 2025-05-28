Eric Dane tries to 'prevent another 9/11' in explosive first trailer from Chicago Fire bosses

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Countdown with Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho, and it's promising to be an explosive and quippy new series.

"I was just checking to see how you were after that bomb went off in our face last night," says Jensen's Mark Meachum to Jessica's Amber Oliveras as the trailer opens – before a flashback to a massive car bomb explosion.

"You are the best or I would not have selected you," we then see Eric Dane's Nathan Blythe tell the members of the secret task force brought together after an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight.

"Our mission could prevent another 9/11. Foreign players are planning another Chernobyl-level event here in Los Angeles."

Official trailer for Prime Video's Countdown

Supernatural star Jensen plays LAPD detective Mark Meachum who comes together with agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate the death, which soon leads them to a deeper and far more sinister plot than first imagined.

The show is the first from Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas since he stepped down from Wolf Entertainment in 2022. He helped to co-create Chicago Fire and served as showrunner for both Fire and FBI: International.

© Courtesy of Prime Video Eric Dane (C) as Nathan Blythe in Countdown

He signed with Amazon MGM Studios, and this is his first project for the studio.

Countdown was given a rare 13-episode order and will premiere on June 25 with the first three episodes.

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Jensen Ackles also stars in the new series

The release of the new trailer comes weeks after Eric shared the news that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told People magazine in early April. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

He continued: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week."

© FilmMagic for HBO Eric was diagnosed with ALS

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is "a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis".

The disease progresses slowly and can affect anyone, but it is more common in people aged 40-70.

Eric is also known for his work in Euphoria, and will appear in season three which is filming now.