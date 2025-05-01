Eric Dane enjoys date day with 'girlfriend' after calling off divorce from wife

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Danewas pictured out and about with rumored girlfriend Priya Jain on April 30, their first since he revealed he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Priya is an actress and the pair have been linked since November 2024 when they were seen dining at a sushi restaurant on a romantic date in West Hollywood.

New romance

On April 30 the two were seen enjoying a stroll around Beverly Hills, with 52-year-old Eric wearing dark blue pants with a drawstring waist, and a black tee with loafers, and Priya, 27, rocking bootcut jeans, a purple cropped tank and a cardigan.

Eric, who will next star in a new series from the creators of Chicago Fire, and Priya have been seen several times on dates these past few months. but their recent outing comes weeks after Eric's wife of 21 years, Rebecca Gayheart, filed for the legal dismissal of her divorce filing.

Old romance

Former soap actress Rebecca and Eric tied the knot in 2004, and the pair have two children Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

They filed for divorce 14 years later in 2018, although their divorce was never legally finalized.

The dismissal was signed by both Eric and Rebecca without prejudice.

In 2019, they received warnings from the court about finalizing the divorce with the supervising Judge Thomas Lewis telling the pair that the court "may dismiss" the case "for delay in prosecution".

But they never went through the motions, and chose to co-parent successfully before the divorce was dismissed.

Family vacations

In 2022 Eric and Rebecca went on vacation together with their girls, and in 2023 the family visited Cabo in Mexico – where they were snapped holding hands.

Six months ago in December 2024 they visited Hawaii as a family.

Marriage controversies

Their marriage was never without its issues, however; five years after they tied the knot a video leaked of the pair naked in a hot tub with former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche.

The video was "a private, consensual moment involving a married couple, shot several years ago, which was never intended to be seen by the public," read a statement from their rep at the time.

"It is a private tape made for only my clients' personal use, and nobody has the right to exploit it. If anyone exploits the tape, they will be violating my clients' rights and will be exposed to significant liability."

Eric has returned to production for Euphoria season 4

Rehab

In 2011 Eric entered rehab weeks after announcing they were expecting their second baby.

"Actor Eric Dane voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to help him get off of pain medication that he was prescribed for a sports injury that he suffered over the recent hiatus. He reports back to work this week. Business as usual," his rep said at the time.

Health issues

Eric has also been open about his depression, and in April 2025 he shared that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is "a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis". The disease progresses slowly and can affect anyone, but it is more common in people aged 40-70.