Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TV fans are binge-watching 'incredible' new eight-episode series in one sitting
Subscribe
TV fans are binge-watching 'incredible' new eight-episode series in one sitting
man and woman laughing in bed© Sabrina Lantos/Prime

TV fans are binge-watching 'incredible' new eight-episode series in one sitting

Benito Skinner creates and stars in the ensemble comedy-drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
39 minutes ago
Share this:

TV fans are loving Prime Video's new comedy-drama Overcompensating, with many watching all eight episodes of the "incredible" series in one sitting. 

Created by and starring Benito Skinner, the semi-autobiographical series follows the "wild" and "chaotic" journey of closeted former football player Benny as he navigates college life in a new town. 

Viewers were full of praise for the new show on social media, with many hailing the drama as the "best show" of 2025. 

One person penned: "I watched all 8 episodes of #Overcompensating last night and I NEED SEASON TWO! This show was too good!" while another added: "Overcompensating being the best show put out in 2025 so far."

man and two women walking through busy crowd of students© Jackie Brown/Prime
Benito Skinner and Wally Baram star in the comedy-drama

A third viewer wrote: "Overcompensating is the best show on TV right now," while another called for a second season, adding: "I binged all 8 episodes of Overcompensating last night. It was soooooo good! I need them to get going on season 2 immediately!!!!"

What is Overcompensating about? 

The series follows Benny, a former high school jock who starts to explore the idea of coming out of the closet when he starts college at the fictional Yates University. 

The official synopsis reads: "Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. 

group of men wearing costumes with water guns© Jackie Brown/Prime
The series follows closeted former football player Benny as he starts college

"With guidance from Benny's older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

Meet the cast of Overcompensating

Wally Baram (Shrinking) stars alongside Skinner as Carmen, while Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror) plays Benny's sister Grace, Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus) portrays Grace's boyfriend, and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) portrays freshman Miles. 

Viewers can also expect cameos from Charli XCX, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and Kaia Gerber. 

college student sitting in chair© Courtesy of Prime
Adam DiMarco plays Peter

Will there be a second season of Overcompensating?

Prime Video has yet to make any announcements about the show's future. However, Skinner shared his hopes for a second season in an interview with Variety

"I really hope we do [get a second season]. I am ready to go," he said. "I think I know what I want to do and there's so much more we wanna say."

WATCH: The trailer for Overcompensating

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More