TV fans are binge-watching 'incredible' new eight-episode series in one sitting

TV fans are loving Prime Video's new comedy-drama Overcompensating, with many watching all eight episodes of the "incredible" series in one sitting.

Created by and starring Benito Skinner, the semi-autobiographical series follows the "wild" and "chaotic" journey of closeted former football player Benny as he navigates college life in a new town.

Viewers were full of praise for the new show on social media, with many hailing the drama as the "best show" of 2025.

One person penned: "I watched all 8 episodes of #Overcompensating last night and I NEED SEASON TWO! This show was too good!" while another added: "Overcompensating being the best show put out in 2025 so far."

© Jackie Brown/Prime Benito Skinner and Wally Baram star in the comedy-drama

A third viewer wrote: "Overcompensating is the best show on TV right now," while another called for a second season, adding: "I binged all 8 episodes of Overcompensating last night. It was soooooo good! I need them to get going on season 2 immediately!!!!"

What is Overcompensating about?

The series follows Benny, a former high school jock who starts to explore the idea of coming out of the closet when he starts college at the fictional Yates University.

The official synopsis reads: "Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

© Jackie Brown/Prime The series follows closeted former football player Benny as he starts college

"With guidance from Benny's older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

Meet the cast of Overcompensating

Wally Baram (Shrinking) stars alongside Skinner as Carmen, while Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror) plays Benny's sister Grace, Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus) portrays Grace's boyfriend, and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) portrays freshman Miles.

Viewers can also expect cameos from Charli XCX, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and Kaia Gerber.

© Courtesy of Prime Adam DiMarco plays Peter

Will there be a second season of Overcompensating?

Prime Video has yet to make any announcements about the show's future. However, Skinner shared his hopes for a second season in an interview with Variety.

"I really hope we do [get a second season]. I am ready to go," he said. "I think I know what I want to do and there's so much more we wanna say."