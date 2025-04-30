Eric Dane unveils new project from Chicago Fire bosses after ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has unveiled his new project with Jensen Ackles and Prime Video, and it's from the man behind the One Chicago and FBI franchises.
Countdown has been created by Derek Haas, and will launch on June 25 with the first three episodes debuting at once across the globe.
You may also like
What is Countdown about?
The first-look images of the explosive new action series Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as LAPD detective Mark Meachum who is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate the murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer in broad daylight.
"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions," the tagline reads.
Eric will play Nathan Blythe, and will star alongside The Flash's Jessica Camacho as well as Violett Beane, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu.
Derek stepped down from Wolf Entertainment in 2022. He helped to co-create Chicago Fire and served as showrunner for both Fire and FBI: International. He signed with Amazon MGM Studios, and this is his first project for the studio.
Countdown was given a rare 13-episode order.
Eric's health diagnosis
The new project for Eric has been revealed two weeks after he shared the news that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told People magazine in early April. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."
He continued: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week."
Eric stars as Cal Jacobs on the smash-hit HBO show, which is set to resume filming on April 14.
"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he concluded.
You may also like
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is "a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis". The disease progresses slowly and can affect anyone, but it is more common in people aged 40-70.
Personal life
Eric married former soap actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004, and the pair have two children Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
They filed for divorce 14 years later in 2018, although their divorce was never legally finalized and in March 2025 Rebecca filed for its dismissal.
It's unclear if they are together romantically as in early 2025 Eric was thought to be dating Priya Jain.