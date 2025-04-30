Eric Dane unveils new project from Chicago Fire bosses after ALS diagnosis

The new project for Eric has been revealed two weeks after he shared the news that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told People magazine in early April. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

He continued: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week."

Eric stars as Cal Jacobs on the smash-hit HBO show, which is set to resume filming on April 14.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he concluded.