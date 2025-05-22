Exclusive: Chicago PD bosses reveal why Hailey and Jay never returned for the Burzek wedding

After many, many seasons and ups and downs, Chicago PD's Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) have tied the knot and said "I do".

Surrounded by their Intelligence Unit family – including Officer Trudy Platt's husband Mouch from Chicago Fire – the pair exchanged vows.

But notably missing were some of the former PD stars whom many viewers had hoped would return for Kim and Adam's special day, and showrunner Gwen Sigan tells HELLO! that the decision wasn't without some conversation.

© Lori Allen/NBC Kim and Adam tied the knot in the season 12 finale

"We did talk about [bringing them back], and I would have loved to have everybody back," she says, admitting that it ultimately came down to the fact that there was already so much going on in the episode that they would have only appeared at the church sitting in the pews: "But it ends up becoming a production issue because I want to have them back but if we are to bring them back, we have to give them a whole episode, give it some juice and a lot of scenes."

"In the same vein, I think there would have been a wonderful version of this wedding where every One Chicago character is there across the three shows – but we're very happy we got Mouch," she laughs.

© Lori Allen/NBC LaRoyce Hawkins (R) as Kevin Atwater was Adam's best man

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) left the series early in season 10 when he chose to re-enlist in the Army and was stationed in Bolivia. He promised Hailey Upton, his wife, (Tracy Spiridakos) that they would make it work, but he ghosted her and in season 11 sent divorce papers in the post.

Tracy left at the end of season 11.

Last season fans of Burzek, the portmanteau of Burgess and Ruzek, watched the pair finally become engaged after years of being on-and-off, numerous hookups and an adopted daughter.

© Lori Allen/NBC Marina and Patrick behind the scenes of Chicago PD

Season 12 has seen Kim take her Detective test while Adam's father unexpectedly returned from Florida, only to share that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and would be entering a care facility.

But in classic PD fashion, it wasn't smooth sailing as Kim asked Adam if they could postpone the wedding as the Intelligence Unit was disbanded, and she lost her badge, after the corrupt Deputy Chief Charlie Rweid (Shaun Hatosy) realized that they were closing in on him.

© Lori Allen/NBC Ramona Edith Williams (L) plays their adopted daughter Makayla

Moving into season 13, Gwen is looking forward to writing about a married couple, but says there will still be "challenging" arcs for the pair.

"I don't imagine that those stories are done by any means just because they're happy now," she says.

"There are still so many interesting versions to tell between Adam and Kim, and things going on at home, but also how does that newfound family unit affect their day to day – or does it allow them to take more risks at work? Take new opportunities? It will be a very different dynamic for us."