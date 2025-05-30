And Just Like That stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s 'disappointing' fallout and feud explained

And Just Like That might have returned to our screens for season three, but fans will be disappointed to see that, once again, Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha in the Sex and the City spin-off.
Although the actress filmed a brief cameo for season two, she declined offers to rejoin the show, or a third sequel to the movie franchise, and sparked reports of a cooling between herself and the show's lead, Sarah Jessica Parker, after saying that her co-star "could have been nicer" during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. So what happened between the pair? Here is their feud explained…
You may also like
Sarah Jessica Parker's disappointment at no SATC 3
After it was confirmed that there wouldn't be a third instalment in the Sex and the City film franchise, Sarah spoke about her disappointment to Extra back in 2017, explaining: "It’s over. We’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.
"It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
It then became apparent that Kim had turned down all offers to stars in the third film, and responded to the reports about tensions surrounding the third movie by tweeting: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
Why isn't Kim appearing in any more films or And Just Like That?
Ahead of And Just Like That, Kim elaborated about her decision not to return to the franchise for a third film, saying: "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one.
"I’m 61. It’s now. This is extenuating circumstances, and in the past I've felt, wow, especially with the fans, I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."
After making a cameo appearance in season two, Kim told Today that she wouldn't be coming back to the show: "This is as far as I'm going to go," she said. "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."
Kim Cattrall's comments on Sarah Jessica Parker
Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, the actress explained: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer…. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."
She added: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."
Tensions between the pair escalated in 2018 after Sarah reached out with condolences following the death of Kim's brother, leading Kim to reply: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker... My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."
Sarah Jessica Parker's reaction to Life Stories interview
Speaking on Howard Stern before Kim’s comments in 2017, Sarah denied any drama, explaining: "[The rumour] used to really confound me and really upset me because we were a family [like the] Sopranos. And nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show…. Was every day perfect?
"Were people always desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No. But this is a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. This narrative—this ongoing catfight—used to really upset me."
She also touched upon Kim's comments about her on Piers Morgan, telling People magazine: "I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."
Sarah's other comments
The Carrie Bradshaw actress later told Vulture: "I'd just like to remind everybody that there was no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"
The Did You Hear About the Morgans star added: "We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don't want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim's right to do and that is what it is, but we spent ten, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don't want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long."