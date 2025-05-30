And Just Like That stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s 'disappointing' fallout and feud explained

Ahead of And Just Like That, Kim elaborated about her decision not to return to the franchise for a third film, saying: "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one.

"I’m 61. It’s now. This is extenuating circumstances, and in the past I've felt, wow, especially with the fans, I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."

After making a cameo appearance in season two, Kim told Today that she wouldn't be coming back to the show: "This is as far as I'm going to go," she said. "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."