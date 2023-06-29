Sarah Jessica Parker shares candid reaction to Kim Cattrall's cameo in And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her reaction to Kim Cattrall's cameo appearance in …And Just Like That. The pair had a public falling out a few years ago after Kim refused to reprise her role in the planned Sex and the City 3 movie, which ultimately wasn't made.

Although the pair didn't film their scenes together, Sarah said that it was "fun and exciting" to bring back the former cast members. Telling the MailOnline: "We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back. It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy."

Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte, also spoke about the situation, saying: "I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her. That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed."

© Photo: Rex Kim won't film scenes with her co-stars

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, also spoke about Kim's return to Vanity Fair, saying: "I read it in the script… This is not something that we speak about, really, but I will try and address it really briefly." Speaking about filming scenes without Kim, she said: "It did feel very different. Many things felt different. But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That's just the bottom line.”

© Photo: Rex Kim left the series in 2014

"We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there. So that makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are. That is all I'm gonna say, I'm afraid. And that’s much more than I've ever said to anybody."

© Photo: Getty Images Fans can't wait for SATC to return

Kim Cattrall revealed that she had been contacted by the head of HBO to ask her what it would take for her to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. Chatting on The View, Kim was asked by host Alyssa Farah Griffin what she can share for now about the cameo, and she said: "Well, it is very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO… saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm,'" adding: "Let me get creative.'"

Kim and Kristen spoke about Kim returning as Samantha

She continued: "One of those things was to get [Patricia] Field back. Because I just thought, you know, if I'm gonna come back, I gotta come back in that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did."

Patricia Field is a costume designer who ran the original Sex and the City wardrobe, and is responsible for the countless iconic looks. While the first season of And Just Like That was first in the works, she was busy working on the wardrobe for Netflix's Emily in Paris.