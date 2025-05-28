This '90s hair moment is back and TikTok can't get enough

We've heard of 'the Rachel' and longed after Carrie Bradshaw's curls. We've applied layers and layers of gel to get the perfect slick back bun and even chopped off our hair for the "French girl bob." But as we head into the summer, TikTok is eying a new trend: "The Topanga."

Yes – that Topanga. While the last episode of Boy Meets World aired 25 years ago (wow I'm old), the show's leading lady, Topanga Lawrence, is trending again. Her signature hair is making a comeback online.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The Topanga is back!

Known for her long, bouncy blowouts and face-framing layers, Topanga's voluminous style was the ultimate '90s beauty goal. And now it's the blueprint for this season's most wanted hair.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The show aired for 7 seasons

Played by Danielle Fishel, Topanga was more than just the straight-A student who stole Corey Matthews' heart. She was a style icon for millennials. With her denim outfits and butterfly clips, we all wanted to look like her. But mainly, we desperately wanted her hair – her thick, shiny, and effortlessly bouncy hair.

In 2022, Danielle revealed how the look came to be during an episode of the Pod Meets World podcast. "It was so hot," she remembered, noting it took three hours and a small army of hairstylists to pull off the Topanga.

And while it probably doesn't need to take three hours to recreate (we do have the Dyson Air Wrap now), TikTok doesn’t seem to mind the effort. The Topanga is trending and turning heads.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The most famous TV hair trend: "The Rachel"

Since Boy Meets World wrapped in 2000, Danielle continued to act. She starred in the National Lampoon's movies Dorm Daze and Dorm Daze 2. In 2014, she reprised the role of Topanga. The Disney show Girl Meets World followed Corey and Topanga's life as a married couple and their two children, Riley and Auggie. She still wore her iconic hairstyle as she navigated her motherhood storyline. Girl Meets World, which starred Sabrina Carpenter, aired for three seasons.

© Disney Channel via Getty Images Danielle on Girl Meets World

The Topanga isn't just a trend, it's also part of a bigger shift in beauty. After years of slick back buns and middle part minimalism, maximalist hair is having a moment. Volume is in. Texture is in. Hair that looks like it actually took effort is back. The Topanga blowout is the perfect mix of romantic and nostalgic. It rebels against the flatness of frizz-less styles pushed by clean girl influencers.

Sure, we may not all have the patience (or the heat tools) to recreate the look perfectly, but that's not really the point, is it? The Topanga trend isn't just about hair. It's about tapping into a softer, more sentimental kind of style. It's about wanting to feel a little dreamy, a little familiar, and maybe just a little like the main character.

Because honestly, aren't we all a little sick of center parts and slick ponytails?