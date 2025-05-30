Death Valley: Is BBC's 'excellent' cosy crime drama returning for series 2?

Death Valley is the latest BBC show that everyone is obsessed with, but will it be returning for a second series? Created by Trollied's Paul Doolan, the story follows Timothy Spall as a retired actor best known for his fictional detective Caesar, who takes on real-life crimes with Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan, played by Gwyneth Keyworth.

The show received 2.9 million viewers in its overnight ratings for the first episode, making it the biggest audience for a new BBC Scripted Comedy title in five years, beating the likes of David Mitchell's recent hit Ludwig.

WATCH: The trailer for Death Valley

The show's official synopsis reads: "A retired actor. A disarming young detective. They'd make the perfect crime-fighting duo - if only they could get along… Set in Wales, Death Valley follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel, a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show ‘Caesar’, and disarming Welsh Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway John Chapel (TIMOTHY SPALL), Janie Mallowan (GWYNETH KEYWORTH) in Death Valley

"DS Janie Mallowan is desperate to solve the big cases and progress her career. While investigating the death by apparent suicide of wealthy property developer Carwyn Rees, she meets none other than John Chapel, a retired actor who played her TV detective idol, Inspector Charles Caesar. Eccentric and reclusive John uses his insight into character to deduce that Carwyn was murdered, though Janie is initially sceptical of his conclusions.

"When forensics prove his theory right, Janie quietly asks him to help with the case. Having shut himself away from the world for years, John is initially reluctant to help.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway DC Evan Chaudhry (RITHVIK ANDUGULA), Janie Mallowan (GWYNETH KEYWORTH) in Death Valley

"But together they work to solve an intriguing mystery involving an environmental activist, a grieving widow and a bitter business rival, painting the portrait of a man who kept a lot of secrets from those closest to him. Although John and Janie are not ready to admit it, this first case is the start of an iconic crime-solving partnership, and a friendship, too."

Although the BBC hasn't spoken about whether the show would indeed be returning for a second series, Gwyneth Keyworth, who plays Janie, has spoken about her hopes for a follow-up. She said: "I really hope so. I haven't been told anything yet. But I'd be desperate to do it. Getting to hang out with Tim again would be an absolute treat."

© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway Janie Mallowan (GWYNETH KEYWORTH) in Death Valley

As well as Timothy and Gwyneth, the show also stars Gavin and Stacey star Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke, as well as Alexandria Riley as Helen Baxter, Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry, Mike Bubbins as Desk Sergeant Tony, Jim Howick as Constable Atkins and Oliver Ryan as Ceri Richardson.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "#DeathValley #bbc loving this new series! Binged watched on iPlayer - here's hoping that there is a 2nd series," while another person added: "#deathvalley really enjoying the show. Easy-going murder mystery. Think Death in Paradise but in Llandeilo. Nice to hear genuine Welsh accents on TV. Tidy."

However, others aren't as keen, with one posting: "Aw... the failure of #DeathValley is overdoing the comedy so it's just a cartoon caricature. Timothy Spall is excellent with what he has to work with. Not in the league of #Ludwig," while another person added: "I think it would be good if the detective stopped overacting and trying to be funny."