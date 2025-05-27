BBC quietly drops 'gripping' mystery drama inspired by best-selling novel

The BBC has added another compelling drama to its roster. The six-parter, titled The Last Anniversary, is billed as a "gripping mystery" about "family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them".

The series, which is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and boasts an impressive cast led by Teresa Palmer, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. Want to know more? Keep reading.

What to know about The Last Anniversary plot

The story follows Sophie Honeywell (Palmer), who mysteriously inherits a house on the island, which threatens to unearth the secrets of three generations of women.

© BBC/IFC Films Teresa Palmer stars as Sophie Honeywell in The Last Anniversary

The synopsis reads: "The story is set on Scribbly Gum Island, a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists, but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home, hold far more.

"When Sophie Honeywell inherits a house on the island, left to her by her ex-boyfriend's great-aunt Connie, it's the fresh start she's craving, despite the unwelcome reception she receives on arrival. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams."

Who stars in The Last Anniversary?

The series, which aired in Australia in March, stars Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, A Discovery of Witches, The Fall Guy) as Sophie Honeywell, Miranda Richardson (Good Omens, Spider) as Rose and Danielle Macdonald (The Tourist, Patti Cake$) as Veronika.

© BBC/IFC Films The mystery drama has been praised by viewers and TV critics

Meanwhile, Helen Thomson (Elvis, Colin From Accounts) plays Enigma, alongside Susan Prior (Animal Kingdom, Puberty Blues) as Margie, Claude Scott-Mitchell (The Dry, Hotel Portofino) as Grace, Charlie Garber (Barons, The Outlaw Michael Howe) as Thomas, Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, Next Goal Wins) as Callum and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Puberty Blues) as Ron.

Rounding out the cast are Josephine Blazier, Angela Punch McGregor, Xavier Samuel, Leon Ford and Ines English.

What have critics and viewers said?

The series has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian and The Independent both awarding the drama four out of five stars.

© BBC/IFC Films The series first aired in Australia in March

Viewers were also full of praise for the six-parter, with one person writing on social media: "This show was so refreshingly good, made with such an amazing cast," while another added: "This is SO good!!!! I love the storyline."

A third fan called for a second series, penning: "Amazing! Couldn't stop watching, I want more, pls renew for 2nd season."

The Last Anniversary is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.