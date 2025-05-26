Chris Packham's real thoughts on Michaela Strachan amid 'unlikely' relationship

Chris Packham has shared his true feelings about co-presenter Michaela Strachan as the pair prepare to return to Springwatch for its 20th year on air.

The 64-year-old wildlife expert praised Michaela for how she has "grown" with his "quirks" during their long working relationship.

Chris, who has hosted Springwatch since 2009, described their connection as one of “compatibility through difference”.

He said: "We’d never let one another down."

20 years of Springwatch

© Pat Mckeeman, BBC Chris Packham presents on the BBC

The hit BBC nature show is marking two decades with a new series filmed at the National Trust’s Longshaw Estate in the Peak District.

Chris and Michaela, 59, will front the programme alongside Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin.

A brand new segment, Springwatch Street, will focus on wildlife living alongside people on one Sheffield road.

Michaela said: "The delight of Springwatch is that we never know! We tell the stories nature gives us."

Chris and Michaela’s unlikely dynamic

© BBC Chris Packham has shared his true feelings about co-presenter Michaela Strachan

Chris and Michaela have worked together for more than 30 years.

Their on-screen chemistry is a key part of the show’s success.

Speaking to Radio Times, Chris said: "Menopausal and autistic – what a combination! She’s grown up with my quirks."

He also admitted he is not naturally sociable, adding: "Michaela has to invite herself to my house in the New Forest, where she’s always welcome.

Playing to their strengths

© Shutterstock The duo has nothing but admiration and respect for one another

Michaela has spoken openly about their working relationship and how it’s evolved over time.

She said: "Chris is a delight to work with. We’ve known each other for 30-odd years so we play to each other’s strengths."

She explained: "He’s got the science background – a BSc in zoology – and I’m the storyteller."

At one time, Michaela felt intimidated by Chris’s deep knowledge of wildlife.

"I used to feel inadequate because his knowledge is unbelievable. Now I’m comfortable with what I bring to the show."

Their dynamic shows that opposites can make for the best partnerships.

Chris agrees: "We have a compatibility through difference."

What to expect from the new series

Chris – perhaps the UK’s best-known conservationist after 40 years on our screens – is calling for a new generation to protect the planet

The team is expecting a different set of species this year due to a warmer spring.

Chris explained: "This year, some of our more common bird species have started to nest earlier. They’ll probably have fledged by the time we’re on air."

He added: "We’re expecting redstarts, pied flycatchers, wood warblers, and ring ouzels."

The Longshaw Estate's mix of moorland and heathland will also provide new storytelling opportunities.

Iolo will report from Northern Ireland, where he’ll spend three weeks trekking through wildlife-rich landscapes.

Megan McCubbin returns with powerful story

© BBC Chris Packham with his step-daughter, Megan McCubbin

Megan McCubbin, Chris’s stepdaughter, is also back this year.

She will explore the illegal practice of egg stealing, joining a team working to protect birds of prey.

The show continues to balance stunning wildlife footage with important conservation issues.

© Jo Charlesworth, BBC Chris Packham on Springwatch

Chris and Michaela’s bond has stood the test of time in an industry where on-screen duos don’t always last.

Their relationship is not romantic, but it is grounded in mutual respect and a shared mission.

As someone who has followed Springwatch closely over the years, I think their partnership reflects something that resonates with viewers: real teamwork built on trust.

Chris’s honesty about his personality and Michaela’s adaptability show that deep understanding can be more valuable than surface-level similarity.

In an era of fast-changing TV line-ups, theirs remains a reliable constant – and that’s likely a big part of why audiences keep tuning in.

Springwatch returns to BBC Two next week.