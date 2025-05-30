BBC star speaks out after contract is terminated following 'inappropriate language'

Wynne Evans had a controversial time on Strictly Come Dancing last year, which extended into its Live Tour, where he was dropped following "inappropriate language".

The former opera singer has now revealed that he has been dropped by the BBC after they chose not to renew his contract because of the incident. In an Instagram post, Wynne said that while he is no longer employed by the BBC, he will still be presenting his show, which will now be broadcast on Alexa and Google devices instead.



In a lengthy caption, he shared: "I think I'm simply gonna say, 'My beloved Wynners, from the very depths of my heart — thank you'. These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

"And because you've given me so much, I need to tell you this — first, and honestly. It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won't be returning to my radio show. I'm gutted. That show wasn't just work — it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family."

© Instagram Wynne explained everything to his fans

He continued: "Thank you for welcoming me into your homes. Into your hearts. But here's what I believe, with everything I've got: what we built cannot end here. So — deep breath — here goes... We're getting the band back together. Yes, it's terrifying. Yes, it's exhilarating. But I'm doing it — we're doing it.

"The Wynne Evans Show is coming back, live every day from 9am–12pm on a new app, on Alexa and Google (yes!!!!!! we don't have to say 'smart speaker' anymore!) and at www.wynneevansshow.co.uk. This is our next adventure. And I need you more than ever.

© BBC Wynne confirmed his exit from the BBC

"We will have great music, my question of the day, the mystery voice, your soundtrack stories and so much more, because we have each other again. We have a new home. I'm bringing more presenters soon and I am sure you'll recognise a few of the faces. Please — sign up for the newsletter, tell your friends, share the link, and help me make a noise so loud nobody can ignore it. Most of all, tune in. I will be there every day so let's light it up together."

Wynne concluded: "I'm full of nerves. Full of hope. Full of love. Because when we show up for each other — like we always have — anything is possible. Yours always, Wynne xx."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock What does the future hold for the presenter?

A spokesperson for the BBC said on Friday: "Wynne Evans is not under contract with the BBC. He is not returning to the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales and there are currently no plans to work with him."

Controversy

Wynne first found himself in hot water during his time on last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. The opera singer was seen moving his hand down to his partner Katya Jones' waist, with the star moving it away. The star was also seen attempting to high five his dance partner, but getting shut down.

The pair dismissed fan concerns, explaining that the moments were just "jokes" between them. No action was taken by Strictly over the matter.

© Guy Levy Wynne had a controversial time on Strictly Come Dancing

Wynne and Katya were subsequently invited to compete on the Strictly Live Tour. However, Wynne was dropped from the tour following a sexual remark reportedly made towards Janette Manrara backstage.

At the time, he also stepped back from his BBC Radio Wales show. In a statement, he said: "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing."