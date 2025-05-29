TV viewers 'hooked within minutes' of watching new 10-episode drama

TV fans are loving Prime Video's new drama series Motorheads and have hailed the show as "amazing" on social media.

The ten-part young adult action-drama follows a group of teens who form an unlikely bond over their love of restoring and racing sports cars, all while navigating the challenges of high school in their tiny Rust Belt town.

Viewers have been binge-watching the new show and encouraged others to tune in on social media.

One person wrote: "Guys, if you haven't already watched it, you are missing out on a great mystery, lots of amazing action, tension, relationship dynamics and incredible performances, writing and cinematography. Go watch," while another was sold on the show within minutes, adding: "It's an amazing show, mystery, drama, romance, and cars. Literally had me hooked within the first 6 minutes."

© Keri Anderson/Prime Ryan Phillippe stars as Logan in the teen drama series

A third viewer praised the compelling series, penning: "Started Motorheads and now I can't stop. I didn't expect to love it this much! Racing, secrets, and teen drama… Yes please!!" while another called for Prime Video to renew the show for a second season, adding: "#Motorheads is amazing. @PrimeVideo Renew! There are so many storylines. Cast is amazing. 5 seasons, please."

What is Motorheads about?

The series, which premiered in May, is billed as a story about "first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car".

The official synopsis continues: "Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school."

© Courtesy of Prime Viewers have praised the "amazing" show on social media

The show is penned and executive produced by John A. Norris, who has producer credits on One Tree Hill, All American, and Bull.

Who stars in Motorheads?

Ryan Phillippe (Shooter) leads the cast as Logan, a former NASCAR mechanic who owns a struggling auto body shop in his hometown of Ironwood, Pennsylvania.

He stars alongside Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty) as ER nurse Samantha, Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) as Zac and Melissa Collazo (One Of Us Is Lying) as Zac's mechanic wiz sister, Caitlyn.

© Courtesy of Prime The ten-parter follows a group of teens who bond over their love of street racing

Rounding out the main cast are Uriah Shelton (The Glades, Girl Meets World), Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond), Drake Rodger (The Winchesters), Josh Macqueen (Significant Others), Mia Healey (The Wilds), Matt Lanter (90210), Audrey Gerthoffer (Party of Five), and Johnna Dias-Watson (Wednesday).

Motorheads is available to stream on Prime Video.