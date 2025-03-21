Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg throws support behind co-star Will Hochman after latest news
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Will Hochman and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of "Blue Bloods" on May 08, 2024 in New York City© GC Images

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
Blue Bloods' Will Hochman has been cast in Vought Rising, Amazon’s upcoming prequel to The Boys, and his former co-stars are over the moon.

Will shared the news on social media simply adding two red exclamation marks, and his Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg was quick to share his support, commenting: "Let’s goooooooo!"

"Yes!!!!!!" added Abigail Hawk.

Will Hochman as Joe Hill © CBS
Will Hochman as Joe Hill in Blue Bloods

Vought Rising will also star Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash from You're The Worst , and has been described as a 1950s "twisted murder mystery.

Jensen, who also appeared in The Boys, will reprise his role as Soldier Boy, and Aya as Stormfront, as Clara Vought.

The Boys was a satirical comedy about superheroes, following a group of vigilantes who team up to combat individuals with superpowers who use them for personal gain.

Trailer for The Boys, an Amazon Video series

In Blue Bloods Will starred as Joseph "Joe" Hill, a detective in the New York City Police Department, and the son of Joseph Reagan and Paula Hill; Joseph had died 15 months before the start of the series.

Will joined Blue Bloods in season 10 when his cousin Sean ran DNA through a genealogy website and discovered the existence of Joe.

Joe had been raised by his mom who never told his father that she was pregnant. She had only told Joe that his father was a police officer and that saw him enter the NYPD.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan© CBS via Getty Images
Donnie as Danny Reagan, Will Hochman as Joe , and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan sit at the Reagan dinner table

"I think the most meaningful part of filming this year has been getting to connect even more with the crew and the cast," Will told Bare magazine in 2024 of his final episode before the CBS show ended.

'I’ve been working on the show with these wonderful people for four years now. That’s a lot of shared life. We travel to locations together. We talk between takes. We film into the night and trade stories and snack on too many Peanut M&Ms. I love the people I work with on Blue Bloods. They’re excellent and curious and imaginative and courageous and funny as hell. It’s a real community. I feel grateful I get to belong to it."

Will Hochman and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of "Blue Bloods" on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© GC Images
Will Hochman and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods in 2024

Blue Bloods ran for 14 years and followed the Reagan family led by patriarch Frank Reagan, who all worked within law enforcement.

The family would gather at their dining table to end an episode, coming together to discuss the highs and lows of the day while also exploring the dynamics of their relationship.

