Taylor Swift's special gift from Travis Kelce revealed during latest outing

Taylor Swift may have enjoyed a girls' night out with her bestie Selena Gomez on the weekend, but her beau Travis Kelce was with her in spirit via a special accessory.

The Grammy Award winning singer was spotted with her pal at Monkey Bar in Manhattan on Saturday while the NFL player was in Kansas City for the Big Slick charity event.

© ASPN / BACKGRID Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez enjoyed a night out in New York City

For the outing, Taylor oozed chic in a black mini-dress that featured a square neckline and sleeveless design. The hem was embellished with intricate silver sequins that added a touch of glitz to the timeless look. Taylor accessorized with a pair of chunky silver heels, a black handbag, and elegant diamond earrings.

However, all eyes were on the 35-year-old's custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet adorned with the letters "TNT". The sparkly accessory appears to have been a touching gift from Travis.

© ASPN / BACKGRID Taylor wore a special bracelet gifted to her from Travis

Selena looked equally stunning in a beige ensemble that featured a tailored oversized blazer and matching, high-waisted pants. The suit was styled with a plugging halterneck top and a pair of pointed-toe gold heels.

The glamorous outing came after Taylor announced that she now owns the rights to all of her music, concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. Courtesy of a letter to her fans on her website, Taylor revealed that she had bought back control of her first six albums, which had previously been acquired by Shamrock Capital.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she penned in a letter to her fans."

"The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now," she added.

© GC Images The couple have been dating since summer 2023

Taylor and Selena's friendship

The actress and the Cruel Summer singer share a nearly two decade friendship, with Taylor being one of the first to congratulate her on her engagement in December last year. Under Selena's Instagram post of her jaw-dropping diamond ring, Taylor commented: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

The pair first met back in 2008 when they each were dating a Jonas brother.

© Getty Images The couple are huge Swifties

Selena's fiancé Benny Blanco also shares a close relationship with his partner's best friend and admitted he had converted into a Swiftie since dating Selena. In an interview on Hot Ones, the record producer revealed: "I honestly didn’t know … before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music.

"But I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena]."

