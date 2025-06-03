Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's special gift from Travis Kelce revealed during latest outing
Subscribe
Taylor Swift's special gift from Travis Kelce revealed during latest outing
Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Taylor Swift's special gift from Travis Kelce revealed during latest outing

The Eras star enjoyed an evening out with Selena Gomez

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Swift may have enjoyed a girls' night out with her bestie Selena Gomez on the weekend, but her beau Travis Kelce was with her in spirit via a special accessory.  

The Grammy Award winning singer was spotted with her pal at Monkey Bar in Manhattan on Saturday while the NFL player was in Kansas City for the Big Slick charity event.

Taylor Swift in black dress and Selena Gomez in beige suit© ASPN / BACKGRID
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez enjoyed a night out in New York City

For the outing, Taylor oozed chic in a black mini-dress that featured a square neckline and sleeveless design. The hem was embellished with intricate silver sequins that added a touch of glitz to the timeless look. Taylor accessorized with a pair of chunky silver heels, a black handbag, and elegant diamond earrings.

However, all eyes were on the 35-year-old's custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet adorned with the letters "TNT". The sparkly accessory appears to have been a touching gift from Travis.

Taylor Swift in black mini dress© ASPN / BACKGRID
Taylor wore a special bracelet gifted to her from Travis

Selena looked equally stunning in a beige ensemble that featured a tailored oversized blazer and matching, high-waisted pants. The suit was styled with a plugging halterneck top and a pair of pointed-toe gold heels.  

The glamorous outing came after Taylor announced that she now owns the rights to all of her music, concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. Courtesy of a letter to her fans on her website, Taylor revealed that she had bought back control of her first six albums, which had previously been acquired by Shamrock Capital.

View post on Instagram
 

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she penned in a letter to her fans."

"The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now," she added.

He and Taylor have been together since late summer 2023© GC Images
The couple have been dating since summer 2023

Taylor and Selena's friendship

The actress and the Cruel Summer singer share a nearly two decade friendship, with Taylor being one of the first to congratulate her on her engagement in December last year. Under Selena's Instagram post of her jaw-dropping diamond ring, Taylor commented: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

The pair first met back in 2008 when they each were dating a Jonas brother.

: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
The couple are huge Swifties

Selena's fiancé Benny Blanco also shares a close relationship with his partner's best friend and admitted he had converted into a Swiftie since dating Selena. In an interview on Hot Ones, the record producer revealed: "I honestly didn’t know … before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music.

"But I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena]." 

Taylor and Selena's best photos

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards© CBS via Getty Images

Golden Globes

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in New York© GC Images

Dinner date

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards © Variety via Getty Images

MTV Video Music Awards

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour© Getty Images

Double act

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrive at The 58th GRAMMY Awards © Getty Images

Grammy Awards

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More