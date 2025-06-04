TV viewers hail binge-worthy 8-part drama as a 'must-watch'

TV fans have hailed the BBC's new coming-of-age drama as a "must-watch".

The new series, titled What It Feels Like For A Girl, is inspired by award-winning writer and journalist Paris Lees's acclaimed memoir about a teenager stuck in a small town and dreaming of a bigger life, while coming to terms with their sexuality and gender identity.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the eight-parter, with some binge-watching the series on BBC iPlayer.

One person wrote: "Binge-watched all of #WhatItFeelsLikeForAGirl, sobbing at episode 8. Hannah Walter's character was the glue that held the show together. Amazing and a must-watch," while another added: "#WhatItFeelsLikeForAGirl is the best tele in the world at the moment."

© BBC/Hera/Enda Bowe Ellis Howard stars as teenager Byron

A third person penned: "I loved the first 2 episodes of the new #LGBTQ series #WhatItFeelsLikeForAGirl and I can't wait to see how the story develops. I also loved the 00s soundtrack and those Bacardi Breezers because that was my drink of choice back then," while another described the show as "an important watch".

What is What It Feels Like For A Girl about?

This "anarchic Y2K spin on a coming-of-age drama" is described as a "journey of love and danger, self-discovery and self-destruction".

© Hera Pictures/BBC/Enda Bowe The series is a coming-of-age story

The synopsis reads: "It's a new millennium - Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there's a whole world to explore. But teenager Byron is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn't been the same since the coal mine shut in the 80s. Sick of mam, sick of dad, sick of being beaten up for 'talkin' like a poof'. Sick of everyone shuffling about like the living dead, going on about kitchens they're too skint to do up and marriages they're too scared to leave. Byron needs to get away, and doesn't care how.

"Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham's kinetic underworld and discovers the East Midlands' premier podium-dancer-cum-hellraiser, the mesmerising Lady Die. Byron is adopted into Lady Die’s hilarious and chaotic family of trouble-makers – “The Fallen Divas”. Between them, they beg, steal and skank their way on a rollercoaster ride of hedonism at the heart of the UK’s early 2000s club scene."

It concludes: "The party can't last, though, and when Byron is seduced by bad-boy Liam, a shocking encounter occurs that will change life forever."

© Hera Pictures/BBC Viewers have hailed the series as "an important watch"

What are TV critics saying about the show?

The show has been met with positive reviews, with The Guardian describing the drama as "deeply disturbing and totally fearless TV" in its four-star review, while The Standard also awarded the series four stars, describing it as "fearless and compelling".

Who stars in What It Feels Like For A Girl?

Ellis Howard (Catherine the Great, Red Rose) stars in the show as teenager Byron, while Laquarn Lewis (Jamie Johnson) plays Lady Die, alongside Hannah Jones as Sasha, Jake Dunn (Renegade Nell) as Liam, and Adam Ali (Waterloo Road) as Dirty Damian.

© BBC/Hera/Enda Bowe Hannah Walters plays Mammar Joe

Meanwhile, Alex Thomas-Smith (Too Much) plays Sticky Nikki, alongside Michael Socha (Showtrial, This is England) as Steve, Hannah Walters (A Thousand Blows, Adolescence) as Mommar Jo, and Laura Haddock (The Recruit, The Capture) as Lisa.

Other cast members include Calam Lynch (Miss Austen, Bridgerton), Dickie Beau (Bohemian Rhapsody), Rhys Connah (Happy Valley), Emma Shipp (Rivals), Sekou Diaby (Boarders), Laura Checkley (Screw), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood) and Lorn Macdonald (Bridgerton), with guest appearances from Fay Ripley (Cold Feet) and Selina Mosinski (aka Charity Shop Sue).

What It Feels Like For A Girl is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.