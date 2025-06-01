BBC's latest TV series release is a dream for Jane Austen lovers

The BBC has released a brand-new drama that Jane Austen fans won't want to miss.

Timed to coincide with the author's 250th birthday, Jane Austen: Rise of Genius is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

A fresh take on the author's life

The three-part series explores Austen's groundbreaking work and personal journey.

It follows how she created some of the most enduring characters in literature while navigating family, social expectations and heartbreak.

The series is narrated by actress Juliet Stevenson, 67, known for her roles in Emma and Bend It Like Beckham.

It also features commentary from well-known writers and cultural figures.

Among them are Bridget Jones's Diary author Helen Fielding, Queenie creator Candice Carty-Williams, and Life After Life author Kate Atkinson.

Period drama stars and historical experts

The cast includes Charity Wakefield from Sense and Sensibility, Greta Scacchi of Emma, Samuel West from All Creatures Great and Small, and Greg Wise, also of Emma fame.

Tamsin Greig, known for Friday Night Dinner and Belgravia, also appears.

Historians and experts featured in the series include Dr Paula Byrne, Admiral Lord West, Dr Priya Atwal, Dr Louise Curran, Dr Paddy Bullard, and Ken Loach.

A look into Jane's real life

Much of the narrative is based on Jane's personal letters to her sister Cassandra. Many of these were destroyed after her death to protect her privacy, but the remaining ones provide a unique insight.

The show uses these to frame its storytelling alongside dramatised scenes and expert interviews.

Viewers are loving it

The series has already received an 8.8/10 rating on IMDb. Viewers are calling it a "must-watch" for anyone with an interest in Austen, literature, or British history.

If you can't get enough of Austen adaptations, BBC iPlayer has more on offer.

The four-part series Miss Austen, based on Gill Hornby's novel, offers a fictional take on the life of Cassandra Austen.

It imagines the reasons behind the burning of Jane's letters and explores themes of love, memory and sisterhood.

Classic adaptations also available

Fans can also revisit the 2005 Hollywood adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

The beloved 1995 BBC version of Pride and Prejudice, with Colin Firth as Mr Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, is also streaming.

Alison Steadman stars as Mrs Bennet. Other available titles include Persuasion (1995) with Ciarán Hinds and Amanda Root, and the BBC's 2008 version of Sense and Sensibility.

Jane Austen: Rise of Genius is part of the BBC's wider programming to honour the author's legacy 250 years after her birth.