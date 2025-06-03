TV viewers are binge-watching 'masterpiece' 3-part BBC series

TV viewers have heaped praise on a brand new three-part series from the BBC, with one fan hailing the show as a "masterpiece".

Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius is a documentary series celebrating 250 years since the prolific novelist's birth. Narrated by actress Juliet Stevenson, each episode combines contributions from experts and actors with dramatic reconstructions for an in-depth look at Jane's life.

It's safe to say the show has gone down a storm with viewers, with some binge-watching all three instalments.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Binged all 3 on iPlayer!" while another added: "Was glued to it - thought it was excellent!"

© BBC Jane Austen: Rise of Genius is a must-watch for all Jane Austen fans

A third viewer penned: "Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius is a masterpiece @bbcarts it will make you fall in love with her all over again. Love. Love. Love," while another added: "Absolutely loved watching @BBC Jane Austen: Rise Of A Genius. She was so ahead of her time. It's a 10 from me."

What to expect from Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius

The three-parter is a celebration of Jane's "surprising" life and explores how the prolific author of classics such as Pride & Prejudice, Emma, and Sense and Sensibility, "ripped up the rulebook and reinvented the novel, allowing her readers into the minds of characters as never before".

© BBC One viewer hailed the show as a "masterpiece"

The synopsis continues: "But getting into Austen's own mind isn't easy. During her lifetime, she wrote thousands of letters to her sister Cassandra. After Jane's death, Cassandra burnt almost all of them."

As well as drawing on the insights of experts, contemporary novelists and actors who have portrayed Jane's characters on screen, the series uses surviving letters to "bring Austen back to life" using "cinematic drama vignettes".

Which experts and actors do we hear from?

The series features an impressive list of contributors, including authors Helen Fielding, Candice Carty-Williams, Kate Atkinson, Colm Tóibín and Bee Rowlatt.

© BBC Tamsin Greig is one of the show's contributors

Viewers can also expect to hear from actors Charity Wakefield, Greta Scacchi, Samuel West, Tamsin Greig, Tom Bennett and Greg Wise, as well as a number of experts and historians, including Dr Paula Byrne, Admiral Lord West, Dr Priya Atwal, Dr Louise Curran and Dr Paddy Bullard, and film maker Ken Loach.

What are TV critics saying?

The Guardian hailed the show as a "spot-on tribute" to the author in its five-star review, while the i Paper said the series was "unmissable" for Jane Austen die-hards, awarding it four stars.

© BBC The docu-series is an in-depth look at Jane Austen's life

Meanwhile, The Times described the show as "captivating", "perky" and informative".

Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.