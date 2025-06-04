Vigil star lands major role in BBC adaptation of hit novel series

Vigil star Dougray Scott has revealed that he is "thrilled" after being cast in an upcoming novel adaptation for the BBC - and it is one that the whole family can enjoy. The eight-part series Crookhaven takes place at a school for crooks, with Dougray starring as Capsian Lockett, the headmaster. Industry star Claire Forlani will also join as his wife, the mysterious Carmen.

Speaking about the casting, Dougray said: "I am thrilled to get started on this fantastic family drama. I am really looking forward to working with all of the extremely talented people on this production and bringing this role to life." He is set to be joined by Trainspotting actor Keith Allen and Slow Horses star Naomi Wirthner.

© ITV Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox and Joanna Vanderham as Amanda Drummond in Crime

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "This thrilling adventure is based on the hit global book series by JJ Arcanjo and is set in a school where students are trained to perfect their unusual skills to bring balance, justice and order to the outside world."

"Centred around pickpocketing genius Gabriel and his archrival, headmaster’s daughter Penelope, the series follows a group of eight very different, young international students as they compete for the coveted Crooked Cup.

"Full of wit, surprise and betrayal, the inter-school rivalry between the ‘Merits’, those selected for their deceptive talents, and the ‘Legacies’, students who come from generations of master thieves, comes to the fore as they go head to head in the competition for the infamous Crooked Cup – all while battling a terrifying enemy – The Nameless."

© Photographer: Joss Barratt DI Lou Stanley (played by DOUGRAY SCOTT) and DCI Jeanette Kilburn (played by EVE MYLES) in The Crow Girl

Speaking about the adaptation, screenwriter Justin Young said: "From the moment my daughters and I read the first Crookhaven book, I knew it had the potential to be a thrilling, timeless series for the whole family.

"Bringing the Crookhaven world to life has been a glorious adventure, and it’s both an honour and a thrill to be working with such an extraordinarily talented cast and crew — truly a dream mix of industry legends and dazzling new faces."

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Dougray Scott on the red carpet with his wife Claire Forlani

Speaking about Dougray's casting, the creative director Tali Walters said: "Dougray’s track record of portraying characters who operate in morally grey areas, to which he brings intensity and emotional complexity, matches perfectly with the spirit of Caspian.

"Alongside Dougray we have an exciting ensemble of young talent, the next generation of actors already making their mark and I’m incredibly proud of the cast we’ve put together. It is testament to the exceptional scripts penned by Justin and the fantastic storytelling of JJ, who has created multidimensional and memorable characters, that will resonate with audiences of all ages."