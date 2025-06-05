Vera star Brenda Blethyn is unrecognisable in 'revenge romp' period drama with Line of Duty star

Brenda Blethyn looks worlds away from her iconic character, trench coat-wearing detective Vera Stanhope, in her upcoming period drama, Channel 4's A Woman of Substance.

The 79-year-old actress leads the cast of the 1980s-set reboot, which is an eight-part reimagining of Barbara Taylor Bradford's novel of the same name and was first adapted by the broadcaster four decades ago in 1979.

In new images from filming, Brenda sports platinum blonde locks while donning a long cream coat, sunglasses, a colourful scarf and a rainproof hood. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© Splash News What is A Woman of Substance about? The story, which is written by Katherine Jakeways (The Buccaneers) and co-written by Roanne Bardsley (The Buccaneers, Screw), follows the rise of impoverished maid Emma Harte from her humble beginnings in rural Yorkshire in 1911 to becoming the world's richest woman after launching a retail empire. The official synopsis reads: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse. A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

© Splash News Who does Brenda play in A Woman of Substance? Brenda leads the cast as housemaid-turned-mogul and 20th-century feminist icon Emma Harte, while Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap & The Wolf, The Fox & The Leopard) plays the younger version of the iconic character.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Who else stars in A Woman of Substance? The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including stars of Line of Duty, Call the Midwife and more. Emmett J Scanlan (Kin, Mobland) plays Adam Fairley, alongside Lydia Leonard (The Mirror and The Light, Gentleman Jack) as Olivia Wainwright, Leanne Best (This City Is Ours, G'Wed) as Adele Fairley, Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom, Domina) as Edwin Fairley, Harry Cadby (In Flight, Everything Now) as Gerald Fairley, and Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Line of Duty) as Jack Harte. Rounding out the main cast are Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable, Doctor Who) as Frank Harte, Niall Wright (Hope Street, Slow Horses) as Mac, Robert Wilfort (Gavin and Stacey, Wolf Hall) as Murgatroyd, Toby Regbo (Belgravia, A Discovery of Witches) as Jim Fairley, Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher, Ten Percent) as Priya Chandra, Sophie Bould (Call The Midwife, Sex Education) as Elizabeth Harte and Georgina Sadler (Silo, Boarders) as Polly.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock A Woman of Substance release date Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for the series, which is currently being filmed in Yorkshire.