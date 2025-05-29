Hit TV show that fans call 'phenomenal' reveals bittersweet future after season four

A hit HBO show has confirmed that it will be returning for a new season, and fans couldn't be more excited. Hacks, which airs on NOW and Sky in the UK, will be returning for season five, just a few weeks after their season four finale.

The show follows a legendary comedian, Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart), who is forced to team up with a millennial comedy writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), to help renew her career. The show puts a focus on the pair's relationship as they love and hate one another in equal measure while bringing Deborah back to the top of her game.

Speaking to fans on social media, Jean said: "I’m so excited. Hacks just got officially picked up for season 5. I’m thrilled! Congratulations to my cast and everybody in the production. And to all of our Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season 5. Yay!"

Hannah added: "It’s official. We’re coming back for season 5, baby! And don’t worry, I will continue to pitch the lesbian arc."

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: "SEASON 5 THERE WE GOOOOO," while another person added: "So very well deserved!! I kept checking every day since last week's episode to make sure it was picked up." A third fan added: "Of course you’re coming back, you’re awesome."

© HBO Hacks has been a huge hit for HBO

The showrunners have already opened up about their plans for a five-season story arc, hinting that the show could conclude with this fifth instalment. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky revealed that they have spoken to Jean about the show's future.

Paul said: "She’s somebody who’s like, ‘Let’s not dilute what it is. Let’s make sure it stays high-quality.' When we first met with her, we talked about this plan without being too specific.

© HBO Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance in Hacks

"She and Hannah both read the scripts as they are written. They don’t want us to say, ‘Okay, here’s what’s happening this season.'"

The show has a huge starring cast, with Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter also starring as Jimmy and Kayla respectively, while Helen Hunt also appears in the show as a TV show producer, Winnie Landell.