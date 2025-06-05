Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Electric' new Jane Austen adaptation with 'dream cast' set for summer release
Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Industry star Marisa Abela and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson star in Audible's adaptation

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
There's a new Pride and Prejudice adaptation in the works – and it's being released sooner than you might expect!

Audible has announced its star-studded take on Jane Austen's iconic romance, which will see Industry star Marisa Abela take on the role of quick-witted romantic heroine Elizabeth Bennet alongside Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson as her brooding suitor Mr. Darcy.

The audiobook and podcast service has teamed up with award-winning film producers, Brock Media, for this "ambitious" adaptation, which is penned by award-winning writer Lulu Raczka (Women, Beware the Devil) and directed by Dionne Edwards (Pretty Red Dress, A Thousand Blows).

The audio adaptation promises to be faithful to the original text while featuring a "unique interior perspective from Elizabeth". 

Marisa Abela stars in the audio adaptation
Marisa Abela stars in the audio adaptation

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more. 

Who stars in Audible's Pride and Prejudice adaptation?

Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. 

Marisa said playing Elizabeth was "an incredible honour", and described the adaptation as "both timeless and fresh". 

Harris Dickinson plays Mr Darcy
Harris Dickinson plays Mr Darcy

She added: "Recording this with such a phenomenal cast and team was a true joy, and I can’t wait for listeners to experience it."

Meanwhile, Harris said portraying the iconic leading man was "an amazing experience". "It's a real privilege to be part of something so timeless," he said. 

The epic ensemble cast

They're joined by an impressive line-up of stars, which one fan hailed as a "dream cast" on social media. 

Will Poulter (We're the Millers, The Bear) stars as Mr. Wickham, alongside Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters) as Caroline Bingley, and Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Mr. Bingley, while Golden Globe and Tony award winner Glenn Close takes on the role of Lady Catherine De Bourgh. 

Jessie Buckley portrays Caroline Bingley
Jessie Buckley portrays Caroline Bingley

Also starring are David Gyasi (The Diplomat, White Heat) as Mr. Gardiner and Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses, Missing You) as Mrs. Gardiner, Bertie Carvel (The Crown, Dalgliesh) as Mr. Collins, and Leah Harvey (Sweetpea) as Charlotte Lucas.

Will Poulter takes on the role of Mt Wickham
Will Poulter takes on the role of Mt Wickham

Meanwhile, Bill Nighy (Living, About Time) as Mr. Bennet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Broadchurch, Homecoming) as Mrs. Bennet, Sophie Wilde (Babygirl) as Jane Bennet, Antonia Salib (Hijack) as Kitty Bennet, Patricia Allison (Sex Education) as Lydia Bennet and Aasiya Shah (Unforgotten) as Mary Bennet, all supported by a full ensemble cast.

What is the story of Pride and Prejudice?

For those unfamiliar with the Georgian-set tale, it follows the five Bennett sisters in rural England as they attempt to secure suitable marriages. 

The story centres on the intelligent, quick-witted Elizabeth Bennet and her relationship with rich landowner, Mr Darcy. 

Jane Austen published Pride and Prejudice in 1813
Jane Austen published Pride and Prejudice in 1813

Teasing the upcoming adaptation, Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Regional Content Europe at Audible, said: "Lulu Raczka's script is thrilling and conveys all of Jane Austen's energy in an engaging, modern way. Through the intimacy of audio, we have the unique ability to make the passion and romance truly electric, and Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson's chemistry as Elizabeth and Darcy is undeniable."

When will the audio adaptation of Pride and Prejudice be released? 

Audible Original Editions of Pride and Prejudice premiere exclusively on Audible on 9 September 2025 in the UK, US, Canada, India and Australia. Global adaptations to follow.

WATCH: Bridget Jones's Diary is inspired by Pride and Prejudice - see the trailer for About the Boy

