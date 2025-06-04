Why Tom Hardy was rejected from starring in huge 'classic' romance

It's long been rumoured that Tom was one of the favourites to play Mr Darcy in the hit period drama adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel.

However, in an interview with Thin Blue Paw Foundation, the Venom star set the record straight.

When asked about the rumoured audition, Tom revealed that he "didn't actually get an audition".

He explained: "I was told categorically by a lovely producer that 'all women have an image or a vision of what Mr Darcy looks like. And I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it.' That's showbiz!"