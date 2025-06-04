Why Tom Hardy was rejected from starring in huge 'classic' romance

Tom Hardy has long been considered leading man material thanks to his illustrious Hollywood career, with starring roles in the Venom franchise, The Bike Riders and Wuthering Heights.
But did you know that the Legend star missed out on the chance to audition for the 2005 romantic classic, Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen? Keep reading to find out what he said.
Why did Tom Hardy miss out on an audition for Pride & Prejudice?
It's long been rumoured that Tom was one of the favourites to play Mr Darcy in the hit period drama adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel.
When asked about the rumoured audition, Tom revealed that he "didn't actually get an audition".
He explained: "I was told categorically by a lovely producer that 'all women have an image or a vision of what Mr Darcy looks like. And I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it.' That's showbiz!"
Who starred in Pride & Prejudice?
The hit adaptation of Austen's enemies-to-lovers tale stars Keira Knightley as heroine Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the brooding Mr Darcy.
The film, which has been hailed as a "classic" by fans, boasts an impressive cast list, including Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet, Carey Mulligan as Kitty Bennet, Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet, Donald Sutherland as Mr Bennet, and Brenda Blethyn as Mrs Bennet.
Set in rural England, the story follows the five Bennett sisters as they attempt to secure suitable marriages.
Who else has played Mr Darcy on screen?
A number of major stars have portrayed the iconic leading man on-screen, including Colin Firth in the BBC's 1995 TV drama, in which he starred opposite Jennifer Ehle, and Laurence Olivier in the Oscar-winning film from 1940.
Martin Henderson played a version of the character in 2004's Bride and Prejudice, while Matthew Rhys played Mr Darcy in the three-part BBC series, Death Comes to Pemberley, which is set six years after the end of the novel.
The upcoming Pride & Prejudice adaptation
Netflix are bringing a new adaptation of the beloved text to our screens, which will be penned by author Dolly Alderton, famed for her memoir, Everything I Know About Love.
Elizabeth Bennet will be portrayed by Black Mirror and The Crown star, Emma Corrin, while Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden will play Mr Darcy, alongside The Favourite's Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennett.
A release date for the six-part limited series has yet to be announced.
