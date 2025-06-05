Owen Wilson shares emotional family memories involving brothers Luke and rarely-seen Andrew

Owen Wilson has been bonding with his brothers Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson over the game of golf. In order to prep for Owen's newest TV series Stick, the actor connected with his brothers to talk about the sport that his late father Robert Wilson, loved very dearly.

Robert passed away in May 2017 at the age of 75, due to his long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. The movie star inquired from his siblings "who played a lot with [their] dad," about "What was the best part of [our] dad's game?"

He shared with People: "[Robert] was really good at scrambling. That means when you're not getting on the green in regulation, but you're having to be sort of creative and get up and down."

The story that he received wasn't only great sports advice, but also a good perspective on life that Owen was inspired by.

© WireImage Andrew Wilson, Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson have been bonding over golf

Owen added: "And that was my dad's personality, I think in life too. And I dare say that might be the mark of my game also because my friend gave me some golf balls that say 'scrambling man,' on them because I'm pretty good at, sometimes, getting up and down."

Luke and Andrew both grew up playing golf with their father, however, Owen wasn't drawn to the sport due to being left-handed and struggling with right-handed clubs.

© Getty Images Owen's father Robert Wilson passed away in 2017

Because Owen didn't share that passion with his family, he felt a bit insecure when it came to playing an avid golfer in Stick.

The entertainer shared with Golf Digest: "I really wanted to prepare because I was nervous. [It's] really about feeling comfortable on a golf course and also getting to know the dialogue."

His latest role brought him closer to his father and he found the journey healing. While he was on set, he often found himself imagining himself talking with his father. The movie star reflected: "[It's] a nice feeling to be connected with him in that way.

© Getty Images Owen has gotten better at golf in order to prepare for his newest role

Since getting serious about practicing golf, Owen's proud of how far he's come and he's now hooked on the sport.

He shared with People: "I'm a good putter and sometimes I can hit an eight iron really well, and that might be sometimes the club I'm most comfortable with. I was practicing my swing. It's one of those things that you just never can master and it's kind of addictive."

The comedian believes that the sport also brought him and his brothers closer, and they now enjoy joking around about players who take the sport too seriously.

© Getty Images Owen enjoys watching sports with his family, however he was never an avid golfer until now

Owen humorously added about his younger brother: "[He] was talking about playing with this guy whose a pro and the guy being so angry at the course and yelling at the course, 'This course owes me.' And I thought that was so funny."

Fellow actor Luke showed up to the Stick premiere to give Owen support, however Andrew didn't attend. Andrew tends to be the most private brother of the three, and he is also an actor and director. His last role was in the movie Lift in 2024.