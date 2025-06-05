Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TV viewers 'obsessed' after just 3 episodes of 'phenomenal' new drama
two men smiling and clapping in front of cheering crown© Apple TV+

Owen Wilson stars in the new ten-part series, Stick

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
3 minutes ago
Apple TV+ just dropped a new comedy-drama – and viewers are already "obsessed".

Owen Wilson stars in the sports series about a washed-up former professional golfer whose life turns around when he starts mentoring a teenage prodigy. 

Viewers have been loving the ten-part show, which launched with its first three episodes on Wednesday, with one person hailing the show as "phenomenal". 

Other fans also praised the show, with one person penning: "#Stick on @AppleTV is yet another excellent show on the platform! Looking forward to the rest of the season!" while another applauded leading star Owen's portrayal of former pro-golfer, Pryce Cahill, adding: "The first episode of #Stick is great. I haven't enjoyed Owen Wilson this much since Wedding Crashers and Midnight In Paris!"

two golf players wlaking on course© Apple TV+
Owen Wilson and Peter Dager star in Stick

A third viewer echoed the sentiment, writing: "Just finished watching the first 3 episodes of 'Stick' and totally loved it! Owen Wilson is too good. He is such a natural actor. Loved the characters -Pryce, Santi, Mitts, Santi's mom. These 3 eps made my day!" while another said they were "obsessed" after the first three episodes, which they hailed as "perfect".

What is Stick about? 

The sports comedy, which stars and is executive produced by Owen Wilson, is billed as a "heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before". 

young teen in yellow shirt swinging golf club in garden© Apple TV+
The series follows a washed-up former golf star who begins mentoring a teenage prodigy

The story follows Pryce Cahill, an "over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago". 

The synopsis continues: "After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager)."

Who stars in Stick? 

Owen Wilson leads the cast as Pryce Cahill, alongside Peter Dager (Insidious: The Red Door), who plays Santi Wheeler.

They're joined by Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW) as Mitts, Mariana Treviño (Narcos: Mexico, A Man Called Otto) as Elena, Lilli Kay (Yellowstone, Rustin) as Zero, and Judy Greer (What Women Want, 27 Dresses) as Amber-Linn.

woman in red dress standing in front of man in tuxedo in dimly-lit hall © Apple TV+
Judy Greer and Donavon Stinson also star in the sports comedy

Rounding out the cast are Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified) as Clark Ross and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (It: Chapter Two, American Horror Story) as Angela.

Viewers can also expect guest appearances from golf superstars, including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark.

Stick's episode release schedule 

The first three episodes are available on Apple TV+, with the remaining seven episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays through to July 23. 

WATCH: The trailer for Stick

