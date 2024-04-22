Owen Wilson's rarely-seen young sons Ford and Finn look just like their dad at rare celebratory outing

Owen Wilson tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but when the time came to cheer on the Los Angeles Football Club for their game against the New York Red Bulls, he was right by their side.

The actor, 55, has been one of the team's celebrity fans for quite a while, with the LA club boasting other famous fans like Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, and Jason Sudeikis.

Joining him were his two rarely-seen sons, Robert "Ford" Wilson, 13, and his younger brother Finn Lindqvist Wilson, 10, who were captured in a video by the LAFC shared on Instagram.

The trio broke out into screams and cheers when the team scored a goal, although the match ended with a hard-fought 2-2 draw between the teams.

The boys looked quite like their dad, with Ford sporting longer hair with blonde and brunette shocks that resembled Owen's, while Finn sported a shorter cut, his golden locks slicked back, and his braces on display as he cheered with the team's jersey.

The Midnight in Paris is notoriously private about his personal life and his family. He welcomed his first son with then-girlfriend Jade Duell in January 2011, followed by Finn three years later with Caroline Lindqvist.

The actor finally welcomed daughter Lyla with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates in October 2018, although has made fewer appearances with her and reportedly maintains less of a presence in her life compared to her older half-brothers.

In a 2021 Esquire interview, he opened up about living near his two sons and explained that everybody "gets along," recalling a moment at home when he was trimming Finn's fingernails and his son retorted with a quippy "thank you" and muttered "for nothing" to his older brother.

"It's funny how we get cast in these roles, because it seems like just yesterday I was the one muttering 'for nothing,' and now I'm the person in this role," he told the magazine.

© Getty Images The actor shares his two sons and daughter with former girlfriends

"Once you're an adult, you think childhood was so innocent and beautiful, but you forget. That's why I liked in Last Tango when she’s talking about how beautiful being a kid is, and Brando says, 'Is it beautiful to be made into a tattletale? Or be forced to admire authority?'"

He continued: "That's a big part of being a kid: being broken . . . . It's like Cool Hand Luke – I'm breaking him. And then he says, 'For nothing.' That was me. That's how you wind up at military school, all those 'for nothing's'."

© Getty Images His oldest is already turning into a capable big brother

In a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed just how much his sons were already picking up on his sense of humor and developing comedic chops of their own. Finn in particular was most enamored with his big brother, therefore giving himself the nickname "me too."

"Anything Ford says is just the funniest thing ever," he said of how his younger son idolized his big brother. "And I can make a joke and it's, like, crickets. It's like nothing from those guys."

© Getty Images "Sometimes it feels like I'm already seeing how they're gonna be as teenagers, where they're gonna be ganging up on me."

He added: "Sometimes it feels like I'm already seeing how they're gonna be as teenagers, where they're gonna be ganging up on me."

