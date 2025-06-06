Netflix viewers 'up all night' binge-watching 'excellent' drama after long-awaited return

Netflix viewers have spent all night binge-watching the new season of hit drama series, Ginny & Georgia, which returned with its long-awaited third outing on Thursday.

The series follows teenager Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her free-spirited mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), who, after years on the run, start a new life in the picturesque New England town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

The new episodes pick up after the dramatic season two finale, which aired in 2023 and saw Georgia arrested for murder on her wedding day.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the third season, with some binge-watching all ten episodes in one night.

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Brianne Howey stars as Georgia Miller in Ginny & Georgia

One person wrote: "I'm so happy Ginny & Georgia is back! I'm about to binge-watch it all night," while another added: "Hooked on Ginny and Georgia season 3."

A third fan penned: "Ginny and Georgia season 3 was excellent. 10s," while another added: "I really spent my whole day with my eyes glued on Ginny & Georgia."

Comparing the new episodes to seasons one and two, one viewer wrote: "THE BEST redemption we've had this decade is actually Ginny and Georgia because why was season 3 so good!!"

What to expect from season three

Season three picks up immediately after the shocking season two finale, which saw Georgia arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining her fairy tale ending and thrusting the Millers into the spotlight.

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Season three picks up after the dramatic events of series two's finale

The synopsis continues: "It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove. Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Who stars in the show?

Antonia Gentry (Prom Dates) and Brianne Howey (Scream Queens) reprise their roles as Ginny and Georgia, alongside returning favourites Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Silver (Katelyn Wells), and more.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller and Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Meanwhile, some new faces have joined the cast, including Ty Doran as Wolfe, a laid-back student in Ginny's poetry class, and Noah Lamanna (they/them) as Tris, a skateboarding, super-smart friend of Marcus and Silver.

Ginny & Georgia is available to stream on Netflix.