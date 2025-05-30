Netflix viewers 'hooked from start to finish' of new binge-worthy 9-part thriller

Netflix viewers are hooked on the new nine-part psychological thriller, Dept. Q, with many binge-watching all nine episodes following its release on Thursday.

The crime drama stars Matthew Goode as troubled detective Carl Morck, who is assigned to head Dept. Q, a PR stunt set up to investigate cold cases in the hopes of distracting the public from the failing Edinburgh police force. After assembling a gang of misfits, Carl chooses his first case – the disappearance of a public servant four years ago.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the show as "brilliant" and were "hooked" from the first episode.

One person wrote: "Damn I've ended up binge watching Dept Q because I need to know what happened," while another added: "Leave it to the Brits to give a top-notch detective show. Hooked from start to finish, with very interesting characters."

© Jamie Simpson/Netflix Matthew Goode stars in Dept. Q

A third viewer praised leading star Matthew's performance and called for a second season, penning: "Y'all better watch Dept Q and be amazed by Matthew Goode once again, the actor that he is!!!! And what a show!!!! I need more seasons!!!!"

What is Dept. Q about?

The series follows DCI Carl Morck, a "brilliant" detective who is wracked with guilt after a shooting leaves a young PC dead and his partner paralysed.

© Netflix Chloe Pirrie plays Merritt Lingard in the crime drama

Upon his return to work, Carl is assigned to lead a new cold case unit: Dept. Q.

The synopsis continues: "The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove.

© Netflix Viewers were hooked from the first episode

"So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."

Who stars in Dept. Q?

The series boasts a cast of familiar faces, led by Matthew Goode, who is known for his roles in Downton Abbey and

He's joined by Chloe Pirrie (The Game, An Inspector Calls), who plays Merritt Lingard, Jamie Sives (Annika, Guilt) as DCI James Hardy, Mark Bonnar (Shetland, Unforgotten) as Stephen Burns, and Alexej Manvelov (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Chernobyl) as Akram Salim.

© Justin Downing/Netflix The nine-part series is available to stream on Netflix

Other cast members include Leah Byrne (Nightsleeper, Call the Midwife) as Detective Constable Rose Dickson, Kate Dickie (The Witch, Game of Thrones) as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones's Diary, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) as Claire Marsh, Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, Gosford Park) as Dr. Rachel Irving and Tom Bulpett (Father Brown, Casualty) as William Lingard.

Dept Q. is available to stream on Netflix.