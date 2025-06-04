Craig Melvin puts Savannah Guthrie on the spot in front of TODAY co-hosts: 'Way to stir the pot'

Craig Melvin has stepped into the role of Hoda Kotb five months later as more of the jokester, never afraid to get under his co-hosts' skins from time to time.

On the latest iteration of TODAY, Craig, 46, and Savannah Guthrie, 53, discussed a new summer trend for weddings — micro weddings, much smaller ceremonies that focus on shorter guest lists, sustainable wedding practices like rented dresses and, of course, lower budgets.

However, after briefly turning the attention to Al Roker, who will be helping organize his own daughter Leila's wedding soon, Craig couldn't resist the urge to turn the tables on Savannah.

© Getty Images Craig couldn't help teasing Savannah over her "micro" wedding

When the segment cut to Pop Start (led by Carson Daly) and brought in Jenna Bush Hager, the dad-of-two turned to Jenna and joked: "How was Savannah's wedding?"

As Savannah began shaking her head and a knowing smile crept onto her face, Jenna confirmed what Craig already knew – "Oh, I wasn't invited." When Savannah married her now-husband Michael Feldman in 2014, she and Jenna were presumably not as close, given the latter's recent addition to the team.

Jenna, 43, quickly fired back at Craig by asking him: "Were you there?" which he laughed off. "Wow, way to stir the pot," Savannah quipped, then exclaiming: "We had a micro wedding!"

© Getty Images Despite Jenna not being at Savannah's wedding, the pair have become incredibly close now

"It was very, very, very small," she added in her defense, which Jenna agreed with. She did confirm that Al, sitting beside her, did attend, and he attested to the small ceremony's beauty. Former TODAY co-anchor Matt Lauer also attended Savannah's wedding.

The ceremony was kept as a surprise back in 2014, with the pair tying the knot in Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona in front of nearly 80 guests. The intimate ceremony was accompanied by a surprise, which she confirmed upon returning to the air a few days later — Savannah was pregnant with the first of their two kids, daughter Vale (now 10).

"But that's okay!" Jenna added, saying they've "healed" since then, with the mom-of-two also reminding them that it was 11 years ago. "Lot of Pop Start to get to," Carson chimed in, getting the group to abandon the subject and Craig's raucous laughter ringing through the studio. Al joked that they were on a "grievance tour."

© Instagram He pointed out how small her wedding ceremony was to the other TODAY anchors

While Savannah and Michael have now been married for over a decade, their love story did have a bit of a bumpy patch, which she recalled on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Recalling their engagement, she shared: "We had at that point been dating for five-and-a-half years. Again, we weren't 20 when we got married." And apparently, things were getting testy. "My mother was like, 'You two, you need to either do it or don't. Just do something.'"

"So we had this trip planned," she continued. "I certainly did not think we were getting engaged because when you've been dating for five-and-a-half years, you no longer think a trip to the beach is the day. Like, you're not getting your nails done."

© Getty Images Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014 and now share two children

She then decided then was the time to break up with Michael, telling him they "love each other, but this has been going on too long, so I think, let's just say goodbye, let's let each other go," although little did she know, he had a ring in his pocket at that exact moment.

As she recalled being "weepy" the entire day, he called her out for some champagne and then blindsided her completely by popping the question, which ended with a swift "yes."