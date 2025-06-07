Antiques Roadshow guest speechless as £1 vase turns out to be worth a fortune

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left stunned when her £1 car boot sale find was revealed to be worth a staggering amount of money.

The woman, from Ayrshire, brought the small glass vase onto the BBC show without expecting much. She told experts it had been sitting in the attic after a plant in it died. She was ready to throw it out.

A rare work by René Lalique

© BBC This rare vase turned out to be worth a fortune

Expert Eric Knowles identified the vase as a rare work by French designer René Lalique. It was made in 1929 using a process known as cire perdue, or "lost wax".

The method involves creating a wax model, coating it in plaster, then melting the wax and pouring in molten glass. Once the plaster is removed, the final design is revealed. This type of glasswork is rare and highly prized by collectors.

Eric Knowles reacts to the find

© BBC Eric was blown away by the find

Eric said: "It's wonderful to find treasures like this beautiful vase during the filming of the programme."

He continued: "It certainly gives us all a buzz and we thoroughly enjoy meeting people everywhere we go."

Eric also admitted: "I've been waiting over 25 years for such a piece to come in, and this was the stuff of dreams."

He added that the vase had been nearly thrown out: "They'd dumped it in the attic after the plant in it died and were about to throw it away."

Worth more than expected

© BBC The guest was shocked by the valuation

The vase was valued at a minimum of £25,000. But when it went to auction, it sold for even more. The final sale price reached £32,450. That's more than 32,000 times what the guest originally paid for it.

Pieces by René Lalique have grown in value over recent years. Collectors are increasingly interested in his unique use of glass and design.

His work blends craftsmanship and innovation, which keeps demand high.

Even smaller or damaged items often fetch impressive prices.

Filming location adds to the moment

© BBC Studios / Ellie Ma Fiona Bruce is the presenter of the Antiques Roadshow

The episode was filmed at Dumfries House near Cumnock in Scotland.

It's one of the grand stately homes used for Antiques Roadshow filming. Despite the cloudy weather, the find was described as the "cloud with a silver lining".

Eric said the team was thrilled to make such a discovery at the location.

Fans of the show were quick to react. Many took to social media to say the find was one of the best the programme has seen.

Some called it "the dream scenario" for any car boot shopper. Others simply couldn't believe it had sold for over £30,000.

The episode featuring the vase aired on BBC1 as part of Antiques Roadshow's latest series. The show continues to pull in strong ratings with viewers who love a good surprise. Episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

New episodes of Antiques Roadshow air Sundays at 8pm on BBC1.