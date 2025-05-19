Antiques Roadshow guest stunned by 'extraordinary' valuation from expert

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left lost for words during the latest episode after hearing the surprising valuation of her family bracelet.

The popular BBC show returned on Sunday night, this time visiting Beaumaris Castle in Anglesey. Once again hosted by Fiona Bruce, the show featured a range of unusual items, but it was a sparkling gold bracelet that caught the attention of expert Joanna Hardy.

The piece, which Joanna described as "extraordinary", was handed down from the guest’s grandfather to her grandmother. It ended up being one of the most talked-about items of the episode.

A golden heirloom with a global backstory

© BBC This gold bracelet was a family heirloom

Speaking to Joanna, the guest explained how the bracelet came into her family. "This was a bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother," she said.

She added: "My grandfather worked in Segovia, in Colombia in the Frontino mines in the 1930s and 1940s. He was an engineer, so I don’t believe he mined those by hand, but I think he must have got them from there."

The bracelet, made up of textured gold nuggets, shimmered in the sunlight as Joanna studied it closely.

"This bracelet is just glistening in the sun here," Joanna said. "It’s got that raw energy about it. It’s extraordinary. It looks as if the nuggets have just come out of the ground."

Joanna Hardy: "It made me tingle"

© BBC Joanna Hardy loved the guest's item

Joanna, a well-known jewellery expert on the programme, said the bracelet would have been seen as innovative at the time. She explained that during the 1930s, most jewellery was focused on diamond settings and Art Deco design, which made this piece stand out even more.

"Jewellery from that era was typically very geometric and very stylised," she said. "This is completely different. It feels alive."

The guest brought along a selection of photographs showing her grandparents during their time in Colombia, adding more context to the story behind the piece.

Joanna was clearly moved by the personal history and the craftsmanship of the bracelet. "Oh, you’ve made me tingle as well," she said, smiling. "It’s just got such a strong identity to it."

An emotional valuation moment

© BBC The guest was shocked by the valuation

After admiring the piece, Joanna gave her verdict. She said: "If this bracelet came to auction, I think it would fetch in the region of £5,000."

The guest was visibly stunned. "Wow," she said, before pausing. "Okay, wow… that’s quite a lot more than I thought."

She added: "Oh, everybody says that I know. But really, that’s a lot more than I thought. Thank you very much!"

Why this episode resonated with fans

© BBC This week's Antiques Roadshow episode was a special one

This moment stood out on social media, with viewers praising the segment for the emotional reaction and for highlighting a piece of jewellery not typically seen on the show.

Many noted how refreshing it was to see a valuation driven not only by material value but also by the item’s cultural and personal significance.

As Joanna pointed out, the piece was valuable not just for its weight in gold, but for its story, rarity, and craftsmanship.

A reminder of what makes Antiques Roadshow special

© BBC This item was a really special one on this week's Antiques Roadshow

The moment was a clear reminder of why Antiques Roadshow continues to resonate with audiences. It isn’t just about price tags. The show thrives on personal stories, historical context, and the connections people have with the objects in their lives.

Joanna’s reaction – visibly moved and excited – underlined just how much passion the experts bring to their work. The current series of Antiques Roadshow continues across the UK, with more iconic locations lined up and thousands of hopeful guests keen to find out if their family treasures are worth a small fortune.

In the meantime, the gold bracelet and its £5,000 valuation will likely go down as one of the more memorable finds of the series.

Antiques Roadshow is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.