The Gentleman star Theo James reveals 'deeply unsettling' moment on set of The Bottom Line

In aid of World Ocean Day, The Gentleman actor Theo James stars in The Bottom Line, a satirical film that aims to expose the overlooked fishing practices taking place in British marine reserves.

Directed by twice-BAFTA nominated Ben Mallaby and co-starring Stephen Fry, The Bottom Line features Theo as a diner ordering a seemingly sustainable fish course – but he gets an unexpected shock when his meal comes with gruesome "extras".

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

What is The Bottom Line about?

The Bottom Line is "a darkly satirical and gut wrenching film" produced by the ocean conservation charity Blue Marine Foundation.

In the film, Theo James plays a suave diner at a smart restaurant who orders a seemingly sustainable fish course. But his evening takes a horrifying turn when an enormous net of rotting bycatch and oil is dumped on him and his table as the "extras" to his "sustainable" plaice.

© Duncan Nicholls Theo James is an ambassador of the Blue Marine Foundation

Stephen Fry plays a "comedic, shadowy" waiter, delivering the harsh reality of the seafood industry and reminding Theo that what we don’t see on the menu is often the most devastating to marine environments.

The film aims to expose the "destructive" reality of bottom trawling, a fishing practice of dragging weighted nets across the seabed, harming habitats and indiscriminately catching and killing countless "non-target" marine species in the process. Bottom trawling is still permitted in many UK Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Who stars in The Bottom Line?

The film stars Theo James and Stephen Fry, two of the charity’s ambassadors.

© Getty Images Stephen also stars alongside Theo James

It was directed by twice-BAFTA nominated Ben Mallaby and produced by Toryn Westcott. It was lined-produced by James Browning, executive produced by Faye Stewart and co-produced by the Blue Marine Foundation and Atomized Studios.

What have the cast and creatives said?

When speaking about the project, Theo said: "As a keen diver, I’ve long been captivated by the ocean and been horrified by the impact humans are having on it.

"Having had a load of bycatch dumped on me, it really drove home just how grotesque and devastating the practice of bottom trawling is. It was deeply unsettling but I was glad to do it if it helps drive real change."

Stephen continued: "This shockingly destructive practice continues even in the UK’s protected areas.

"I witnessed the waste firsthand and was absolutely appalled. It is morally corrupt to allow what should be thriving ecological wildernesses to be reduced to shells of destruction. Bottom trawling in marine protected areas must be banned now."

Jo Coumbe, Communications Director at Blue Marine Foundation, said: "Making this film was an eye-opener, even for the seasoned conservationists.

"When we first saw the bycatch it was just devastating to see – almost unbelievably so. Baby sharks, rays, cuttlefish, angler fish – nothing gets away. The bycatch sourced to create this film was made up of 27 different species, including five species of shark or ray and numerous juveniles. Nothing is safe from the nets of a trawler."

How can you help?

Ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference, Blue Marine Foundation, Only One and Oceana UK are calling on the UK Government to impose an immediate ban on bottom trawling in all UK marine protected areas. Take part in the e-action HERE.